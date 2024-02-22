Scams in Canada: Expert on tips to avoid being caught up in malicious phishing scams

Have you ever received a text for a package that you didn’t order? The Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity’s Director General Melanie Anderson says that it is called ‘smishing’ which is an SMS-text based phishing scam.

Anderson advises Canadians to delete these texts to delete them as well as report them to 7726 (SPAM) which will report them to your cellular provider and prompt an investigation into the contents of the message. The Government of Canada website also advises you to do this.

As the world witnesses a rise in the use of artificial intelligence, the ‘ Vishing ’ method is becoming more prevalent and complex. This involves threat actors or “vishers” using fraudulent phone numbers, voice altering software, and other social engineering tactics to entice people to divulge personal and sensitive information over the phone.

Another popular phishing scam is ‘Quishing’ which is utilizing malign QR codes that while they look real, they could actually lead you to a website that could steal your information. Andersons advises people to be safe and just ‘don’t use a QR code’ because cyber criminals can place fake QR codes over the authentic ones.

According to Canada’s Anti-Fraud Centre , in 2023 alone Canadians were scammed out of $554M as a result of scams and fraud. This is compared to $531M in 2022.

As these scams evolve and become more advanced, Anderson warns that you need to ‘be critical’ of what you’re seeing and receiving.