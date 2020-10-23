TORONTO -- For more than 200 years Savile Row in London, England, has been the go-to place for men with money to be outfitted from head-to-toe in the perfect tailor-made suit.

The fashion district has always been exclusively run by men, until now. For the first time ever, the renowned street has a tailor shopfront run by a woman that makes suits exclusively for women.

“It blows my mind only because I’m so shocked that we haven’t done it sooner,” said founder Daisy Knatchbull in an interview with CTV News.

While most storefronts are closing their doors, Knatchbull saw an opportunity to open her own shop on the row, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She opened the luxury tailor shopfront called The Deck knowing that women needed somewhere to buy a suit from a tailor who they can relate to.

“So many people come in and they say, ‘I’m so sorry, but you know, I’ve got breasts and my hips are bigger than my waist is,’ and I stop them immediately and say, ‘Please don’t apologize. This is why we do what we do,’” said Knatchbull.

“I have women who come in here and they’ve never been able to buy a pair of trousers in their life.”

Even though the street is changing, the quality remains. To compete with some of the top tailors in the world, she has to provide best-of-the-best quality – and it doesn’t come cheap. The going-rate for her tailor-made suits start at 2,200 pounds -- or $3,767.46.

Knatchbull isn’t the first woman to make suits on prestigious Savile Row. In 2016 Kathryn Sargent made history by becoming the first female tailor on the street.

“I think the fact that I’m a woman is incidental; it’s more the fact that I’m a brilliant tailor… I hope,” Sargent told CTV News in 2016.

With gender roles changing, the traditionally-worn suit has now become a staple in many people’s wardrobes. They can be worn on casual occasions to formal business interactions. The suits are just as diverse as those who wear them.

“I didn’t set out to change the world, I’m just very pleased to be here and do a job in the home of tailoring,” she said.

Ironically, Savile Row was named after a woman, Lady Dorothee Savile. And it served major historical figures from Winston Churchill to Charlie Chaplin.

Not only are these women making suits – they are making history.