Saudi woman runaway held in Thailand while fleeing family
People pray in front of a giant Saudi flag in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Amr Nabil)
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 2:24PM EST
BANGKOK - A Saudi woman is using social media to draw attention to her plight to flee her family, claiming that authorities in Thailand have confiscated her passport and are holding her at an airport hotel room in Bangkok.
Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, began posting on Twitter late Saturday after Thai authorities stopped her in transit from Kuwait. She claims to have a visa for Australia where she was headed.
On Twitter, she wrote of being in "real danger" if forced to return to her family under pressure from Saudi authorities.
Saudi Arabia's charge d'affaires in Bangkok Abdullah al-Shuaibi was quoted in Saudi press Sunday as saying that Alqunun was stopped by Thai authorities because she did not appear to have a return ticket or itinerary to show she was a tourist.
This is a copy of my passport, Im shering it with you now because I want you to know I’m real and exist. pic.twitter.com/6yzVyFifp7— rahaf Mohammed (@rahaf84427714) January 6, 2019
My name is Rahaf Mohammed Mutlaq Alqunun, and this is my picture pic.twitter.com/RHsnnPWUjL— rahaf Mohammed (@rahaf84427714) January 6, 2019
went out of the room to figure out if they’re watching me closely or not— rahaf Mohammed (@rahaf84427714) January 6, 2019
I’m under there sight all times “been asked to get back to the room”
She was checking when I’m going to be send back to Kuwait before 11h of the flight time they must want it to end as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/mwBbKQ9QN7
