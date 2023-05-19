Saudi surge of diplomacy brings Assad, Zelenskyy to Arab summit

In this photo provided by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is accompanied by Prince Badr Bin Sultan, deputy governor of Mecca, right, upon his arrival at Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Friday, May 19, 2023, to attend the Arab summit. (Saudi Press Agency via AP) In this photo provided by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is accompanied by Prince Badr Bin Sultan, deputy governor of Mecca, right, upon his arrival at Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Friday, May 19, 2023, to attend the Arab summit. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques

They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social