Saudi surge of diplomacy brings Assad, Zelenskyy to Arab summit
Saudi Arabia hosted an Arab League summit on Friday in which Syrian President Bashar Assad was welcomed back after a 12-year suspension and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to rally support against Russia.
Russian airstrikes have left a swath of destruction across both countries, but in Syria they came at Assad's invitation and helped him cling to power through years of grinding civil war. Several other Arab states have maintained warm ties with Moscow while remaining largely neutral on the Ukraine war.
The odd pairing of the two leaders in the same forum is the result of a recent flurry of diplomacy by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pursuing regional rapprochement with the same vigor he previously brought to the oil-rich kingdom's confrontation with its archrival Iran.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has restored diplomatic ties with Iran, is ending the kingdom's yearslong war against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen and led the push for Syria's return to the 22-member Arab League.
The Saudi crown prince welcomed both Assad and Zelenskyy to the Red Sea city of Jeddah, expressing support for "whatever helps in reducing the crisis between Russia and Ukraine." He added that the kingdom, which brokered a prisoner exchange last year, "is ready to exert efforts for mediation."
Addressing the summit in English, Zelenskyy appeared to invoke the Arab world's own troubled history of invasion and occupation, saying their nations understand that Ukraine "will never submit to any foreigners or colonizers. That's why we fight."
He took a swipe at Iran for supplying attack drones to Russia and spoke about the suffering of Muslim ethnic Tatars living under Russian occupation in Crimea. He also accused some in the hall of "turning a blind eye" to Russia's violations, without naming them.
The visit comes amid a whirlwind of international travel by the Ukrainian leader, but until now he has mostly visited allied countries.
Saudi Arabia pledged US$400 million in aid to Ukraine earlier this year and has voted in favour of UN resolutions calling on Russia to end its invasion and opposing the annexation Ukrainian territory. But it has resisted U.S. pressure to increase oil production in order to squeeze Russia's revenues.
Assad, who remains a close ally of both Russia and Iran, said he hoped the summit would mark a "new stage of Arab solidarity" that would bring peace "instead of war and destruction." He added that Arab countries should reject "external interference" in their affairs.
A collective statement issued at the conclusion of the summit rejected any "illegitimate foreign presence" in Syria and supported the eventual return of Syrian refugees. It also condemned Israel's "crimes against the Palestinian people," called on Lebanon to overcome its political paralysis and encouraged dialogue in Sudan, where rival generals have been battling one another for more than a month.
In recent years, Assad's forces have recaptured much of Syria's territory from insurgents with crucial help from Russia -- which intervened militarily on his behalf beginning in 2015 -- and Iran. Saudi Arabia had been a leading sponsor of the opposition at the height of the war but pulled back as the insurgents were eventually cornered in a small pocket of northwestern Syria.
"Saudi Arabia's push to bring Syria back into the fold is part of a broader shift in the kingdom's approach to regional politics," says Torbjorn Soltvedt, a leading Mideast analyst at the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.
"The previously adventurist foreign policy defined by the Yemen intervention and efforts to confront Iran are now being abandoned in favor of a more cautious approach," he said.
Assad's first official meeting on Friday was with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, who is waging his own crackdown on dissent in the birthplace of the Arab Spring protests that swept he region in 2011.
"We stand together against the movement of darkness," Assad said, apparently referring to extremist groups that came to dominate the Syrian opposition as his country's civil war ground on, and which drew a large number of recruits from Tunisia.
The Saudi crown prince later welcomed each leader to the summit, including a smiling Assad wearing a dark blue suit. The two shook hands and kissed cheeks before the Syrian leader walked into the hall.
There are some Arab holdouts to Damascus' rehabilitation, including gas-rich Qatar, which still supports Syria's opposition and says it won't normalize bilateral relations without a political solution to the conflict.
Western countries, which still view Assad as a pariah over his forces' aerial bombardment and gas attacks against civilians during the 12-year civil war, have criticized his return to the Arab fold and vowed to maintain crippling sanctions that have hampered reconstruction.
Years of heavy fighting involving Assad's forces, the opposition and jihadi groups like the Islamic State group left entire villages and neighborhoods in ruins. The conflict killed nearly a half million people and displaced half of the country's pre-war population of 23 million.
American lawmakers advanced bipartisan legislation this week that would bar any U.S. federal agency from recognizing or carrying out normal relations with Syria's government as long as it's led by Assad, who came to power in 2000, following the death of his father.
The legislation would also plug holes in existing U.S. sanctions targeting Assad.
The White House National Security Council said Friday that the administration opposes the legislation. It fears the additional measures "would make it unduly difficult to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people -- who are suffering because of the actions of the Assad regime."
The administration remains committed to a roadmap to peace drafted more than a decade ago. But several rounds of talks held over the years between Assad's government and the opposition went nowhere, and he has had little incentive to compromise since Russia entered the war on his side.
Arab leaders appear to be focused on more modest goals, like enlisting Assad's help in countering militant groups and drug traffickers, and bringing about the return of Syrian refugees.
------
Associated Press writers Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have 'decided to part ways' with General Manager Kyle Dubas.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
WATCH | Relive every moment of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony on fifth anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married five years ago. Here's a look back, and a brief summary of what's happened since that day.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Canada
-
Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend
Princess Anne will be in New Brunswick this weekend to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars.
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
-
Ontario tenants share stories of living with no rent control. Here's what it's like
Ontario tenants living in new builds are speaking out about the stress of double-digit rent increases that threaten to price them out of their homes.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
World
-
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
-
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He's a Republican candidate for president
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He's running for president.
-
Pakistan's Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan dialed down his campaign of defiance on Friday, saying he would allow a police search of his home over allegations that he was harboring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests by his supporters.
-
Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year's anti-government protests
Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups.
-
New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to 5; man held in jail on arson charges
New Zealand police on Friday lowered the confirmed death toll from a Wellington hostel fire from six people to five, although they said they still haven't finished searching the dangerous four-story building.
-
Jordan Neely, NYC subway rider choked to death, is mourned at Manhattan church
Friends, family members and civil rights leaders gathered at a Harlem church on Friday to mourn Jordan Neely, whose chokehold death on the New York City subway set off a debate about vigilantism, homelessness and public safety.
Politics
-
Canada joins other G7 nations to impose new Russian sanctions
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
-
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
Health
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Sci-Tech
-
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA contract to build astronaut lunar lander
A team led by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin won a coveted NASA contract to build a spacecraft to send astronauts to and from the moon's surface, NASA's chief announced on Friday, capping a high-stakes contest.
-
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
-
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
Five TikTok content creators have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.
Entertainment
-
Sean Penn, backing WGA strike, says AI dispute is 'a human obscenity' at Cannes Film Festival
Sean Penn strongly backed the current Hollywood screenwriters strike while speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, saying the dispute over artificial intelligence is 'a human obscenity.'
-
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
As the Cannes Film Festival crowd stood in rapturous applause, a visibly moved Harrison Ford stood on the stage, trying to keep his emotions in check.
-
Movie reviews: 'Fast X' redefines ridiculousness with out-of-control action that has no touchstone in reality
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fast X,' 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' and 'Master Gardener'
Business
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales down 1.4 per cent in March, but core sales up 0.3 per cent
Canadian retail sales fell 1.4 per cent to $65.3 billion in March as sales at gas stations and new car dealers declined, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a US $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
Who says you cannot reach for the moon? A proposed US $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights -- by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. debt limit talks stall as Republicans 'press pause,' criticize White House
A top debt ceiling negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday it's time to 'press pause' on talks as negotiations with the White House came to an abrupt standstill at the Capitol.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Relive every moment of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony on fifth anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married five years ago. Here's a look back, and a brief summary of what's happened since that day.
-
Twelve-year-old breaks record as youngest graduate at Fullerton College, receives 5 degrees
A 12-year-old has set a new record at California's Fullerton College as its youngest graduate.
-
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Sports
-
Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have 'decided to part ways' with General Manager Kyle Dubas.
-
'That sucked': Players from teams that got close reflect on Canada's Cup drought
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers were eliminated in the second round of this year's NHL playoffs to stretch Canada's title drought to a head-scratching 30 years.
-
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury, and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.