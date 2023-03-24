Saudi Arabia, Syria may restore ties as Mideast reshuffles

Syrian President Bashar Assad listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Vladimir Gerdo, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Syrian President Bashar Assad listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Vladimir Gerdo, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, March 24, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden lands in Canada for a 27-hour visit, opposition MPs vote to affirm calls for a public inquiry into allegations of election interference and five boys are rescued after getting lost in a New York City storm drain tunnel. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial

Gwyneth Paltrow and the man who broke four ribs after the two collided at a Utah ski resort seven years ago are both expected to testify on Friday in a trial over his claims that the movie star's recklessness caused his concussion and lasting physical injuries.

Canada

World

  • U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills American worker

    A strike Thursday by a suspected Iranian-made drone killed a U.S. contractor and wounded five American troops and another contractor in northeast Syria, the Pentagon said. American forces said they retaliated soon after with 'precision airstrikes' in Syria targeting facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

  • North Korea claims 'radioactive tsunami' weapon test at sea

    North Korea claimed Friday to have tested a nuclear-capable underwater drone designed to generate a gigantic 'radioactive tsunami' that would destroy naval strike groups and ports. Analysts were skeptical that the device presents a major new threat, but the test underlines the North's commitment to raising nuclear threats.

  • Russia's security chief blasts West, dangles nuclear threats

    A top Russian security official warned Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war and blasted a German minister for threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin with arrest, saying that such action would amount to a declaration of war and trigger a Russian strike on Germany.

  • China threatens consequences over U.S. warship's actions

    China threatened 'serious consequences' Friday after the U.S. Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for the second day in a row, in a move Beijing claimed was a violation of its sovereignty and security.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social