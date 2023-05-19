Saudi Arabia's surge of diplomacy brings Syria's Assad, Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Arab summit
Saudi Arabia hosted an Arab League summit on Friday in which Syrian President Bashar Assad was welcomed back after a 12-year suspension and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to rally support against Russia.
Russian airstrikes have have left a swath of destruction across both countries, but in Syria they came at Assad's invitation and helped him cling to power through years of grinding civil war. Several other Arab states have maintained warm ties with Moscow while remaining largely neutral on the Ukraine war.
The odd pairing of the two leaders in the same forum is the result of a recent flurry of diplomacy by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pursuing regional rapprochement with the same vigour he previously brought to the oil-rich kingdom's confrontation with its archrival Iran.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has restored diplomatic ties with Iran, is ending the kingdom's yearslong war against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen and led the push for Syria's return to the Arab League.
The Saudi crown prince welcomed both Assad and Zelenskyy, expressing support for "whatever helps in reducing the crisis between Russia and Ukraine." He added that the kingdom, which brokered a prisoner exchange last year, "is ready to exert efforts for mediation between Russia and Ukraine."
Addressing the summit in English, Zelenskyy appeared to invoke the Arab world's own troubled history of invasion and occupation, saying their nations would understand that Ukraine "will never submit to any foreigners or colonizers. That's why we fight."
He took a swipe at Iran for supplying attack drones to Russia and spoke about the suffering of ethnic Muslim Tatars living under Russian occupation in Crimea. He also accused some in the hall of "turning a blind eye" to Russia's violations, without naming them.
The visit comes amid a whirlwind of international travel by the Ukrainian leader, but until now he has mostly visited allied countries.
Saudi Arabia pledged $400 million in aid to Ukraine earlier this year and has voted in favour of UN resolutions calling on Russia to end its invasion and refrain from annexing Ukrainian territory. But it has resisted U.S. pressure to increase oil production in order to squeeze Russia's revenues.
Leaders from the 22-member league, who were meeting in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, were also expected to focus on Sudan. The East African country's top generals -- both of whom have been backed by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states -- have been battling each other across the country for over a month, killing hundreds and sparking an exodus from the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere.
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, leader of the armed forces, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, agreed to a pact in Jeddah last week that promised safe passage for civilians fleeing the fighting and protection for aid groups. Saudi Arabia and the United States have meanwhile been leading international efforts to broker a lasting truce.
The fighting has killed over 600 people and caused tens of thousands to flee their homes.
The Arab League is also expected to reiterate its perennial support for the Palestinians at a time of soaring Mideast tensions.
In recent years, Assad's forces have recaptured much of Syria's territory from insurgents with crucial help from Russia -- which intervened militarily on his behalf beginning in 2015 -- and Iran. Saudi Arabia had been a leading sponsor of the opposition at the height of the war but pulled back as the insurgents were eventually cornered in a small pocket of northwestern Syria.
"Saudi Arabia's push to bring Syria back into the fold is part of a broader shift in the kingdom's approach to regional politics," says Torbjorn Soltvedt, a leading Mideast analyst at the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.
"The previously adventurist foreign policy defined by the Yemen intervention and efforts to confront Iran are now being abandoned in favor of a more cautious approach," he said.
Assad's first official meeting on Friday was with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, who is waging his own crackdown on dissent in the birthplace of the Arab Spring protests that swept the region in 2011.
"We stand together against the movement of darkness," Assad said, apparently referring to extremist groups that came to dominate the Syrian opposition as his country's civil war ground on, and which drew a large number of recruits from Tunisia.
The Saudi crown prince later welcomed each leader to the summit, including a smiling Assad wearing a dark blue suit. The two shook hands and kissed cheeks before the Syrian leader walked into the hall.
There are some Arab holdouts to Damascus' rehabilitation, including gas-rich Qatar, which still supports Syria's opposition. Qatar has said it won't stand in the way of the Arab consensus on readmitting Syria but would also not normalize bilateral relations without a political solution to the conflict.
Western countries, which still view Assad as a pariah over his forces' aerial bombardment and gas attacks against civilians during the 12-year civil war, have criticized his return to the Arab fold and vowed to maintain crippling sanctions.
That will likely continue to hamper any reconstruction. Years of heavy fighting involving Assad's forces, the opposition and jihadi groups like the Islamic State group left entire villages and neighbourhoods in ruins.
American lawmakers advanced bipartisan legislation this week that would bar any U.S. federal agency from recognizing or carrying out normal relations with Syria's government as long as it's led by Assad, who came to power in 2000, following the death of his father.
The legislation would also plug holes in existing U.S. sanctions targeting Assad and mandate Washington create a formal strategy to counter efforts by countries that do normalize relations with his government.
The White House National Security Council said in a statement Friday that the administration opposes the legislation. It fears the additional measures "would make it unduly difficult to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people -- who are suffering because of the actions of the Assad regime."
The administration remains committed to a UN Security Council resolution adopted in 2015 that endorsed a roadmap to peace drafted three years earlier. But several rounds of talks held over the years between Assad's government and the opposition went nowhere, and he has had little incentive to compromise with the beleaguered insurgents since Russia entered the war on his side eight years ago.
Arab leaders appear to be focused on more modest goals, like enlisting Assad's help in countering militant groups and drug traffickers.
------
Associated Press writers Ellen Knickmeyer, Matthew Lee and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
opinion | The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan, remain divisive as ever
It’s safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have had a week of the highest highs and lowest lows. From court battles, to a glittering awards ceremony, to a 'near-catastrophic' car chase, the Duke and Duchess have been through the mill – and then some., writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words 'Celebrating Poutine.'
Canada
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
World
-
Pakistan's Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan dialed down his campaign of defiance on Friday, saying he would allow a police search of his home over allegations that he was harboring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests by his supporters.
-
Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year's anti-government protests
Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups.
-
New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to 5; man held in jail on arson charges
New Zealand police on Friday lowered the confirmed death toll from a Wellington hostel fire from six people to five, although they said they still haven't finished searching the dangerous four-story building.
-
Car breaches Vatican gate at high speed, man arrested
A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, driving at high speed through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being arrested, the Vatican said.
-
Saudi Arabia's surge of diplomacy brings Syria's Assad, Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Arab summit
Saudi Arabia hosted an Arab League summit on Friday in which Syrian President Bashar Assad was welcomed back after a 12-year suspension and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to rally support against Russia.
-
More protests against violence planned in Serbia as authorities reject opposition criticism
Thousands of people are expected to rally in Serbia's capital on Friday for a third time in a month in protests following two mass shootings, even as government officials in the Balkan country rejected opposition criticism of the way they handled the crisis.
Politics
-
Canada joins other G7 nations to impose new Russian sanctions
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
-
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
-
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Health
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
-
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
Five TikTok content creators have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.
-
ChatGPT debuts iOS app in U.S., tells Android users: 'you're next!'
ChatGPT is now a smartphone app, which could be good news for people who like to use the artificial intelligence chatbot and bad news for all the clone apps that have tried to profit off the technology.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Fast X' redefines ridiculousness with out-of-control action that has no touchstone in reality
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fast X,' 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' and 'Master Gardener'
-
Andy Rourke, former The Smiths bassist, dead at 59
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
-
'Indiana Jones' swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers
Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford swung into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.
Business
-
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a US $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
Who says you cannot reach for the moon? A proposed US $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights -- by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street points higher on hopes for U.S. debt ceiling breakthrough
Wall Street pointed toward gains before the bell Friday, potentially setting up markets for their best week since March as optimism about a U.S. debt ceiling deal grew heading into the weekend.
-
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health 'breaking point,' new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
Lifestyle
-
Twelve-year-old breaks record as youngest graduate at Fullerton College, receives 5 degrees
A 12-year-old has set a new record at California's Fullerton College as its youngest graduate.
-
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
-
Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words 'Celebrating Poutine.'
Sports
-
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury, and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
-
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
-
DeChambeau resurfaces at Oak Hill and leads PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau was back on a major stage Thursday. No longer the incredible bulk, he still lashed away with speed and strength that carried him to a 4-under 66 at tough Oak Hill and the early lead in the PGA Championship.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.