Saudi Arabia gets an unlikely visitor when a plane full of Israelis makes an emergency landing

Passengers arriving from the Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles that made an emergency stop in Saudi Arabia react upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Israeli media reported the Air Seychelles flight carrying 128 passengers was forced to land Monday because of an electrical malfunction. Israel's Foreign Ministry said the passengers spent the night at an airport hotel in Jeddah and were flown back by the airline on an alternate plane. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Passengers arriving from the Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles that made an emergency stop in Saudi Arabia react upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Israeli media reported the Air Seychelles flight carrying 128 passengers was forced to land Monday because of an electrical malfunction. Israel's Foreign Ministry said the passengers spent the night at an airport hotel in Jeddah and were flown back by the airline on an alternate plane. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

