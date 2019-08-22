Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor
In this June 11, 2019 file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 3:31PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.
Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.
Sanders was press secretary for U.S. President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.
In a statement, Sanders says she is "beyond proud" to join Fox. She will make her debut on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Colorado boy bitten on head by mountain lion outside home
- Foot on table: British PM at home in French president's palace
- Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor
- Spanish police arrest man who allegedly recorded hundreds of upskirting videos
- Man charged in death of 9-year-old girl mauled by 3 dogs