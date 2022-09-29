Sanibel and Captiva islands cut off from Florida mainland after Ian's storm surge washes away three parts of Sanibel Causeway
At least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to video from CNN affiliates WBBH and WPLG, severing the Sanibel and Captiva islands' only connection to Florida's mainland.
The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway.
A portion of the Sanibel Causeway Bridge "was damaged/washed out," Lieutenant Gregory S. Bueno with the Public Affairs Division of Florida Highway Patrol told CNN. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511.
Law enforcement and personnel from the Lee County Department of Transportation are on scene at the causeway, officials said in an update Thursday morning, and bridge inspectors were working to asses all bridges in Lee County. Residents are advised to remain off the roads "unless absolutely necessary."
The county, which includes Fort Myers in addition to Sanibel and Captiva islands and Cape Coral, suffered "catastrophic damage" from the storm, officials said in their update, noting that 98% of the county remains without power.
Urban search and rescue crews from local agencies are "actively engaged in search and rescue efforts," with federal search and rescue teams being deployed. In the meantime, the 15 shelters opened prior to the storm's arrival remain open.
An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year.
A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
