Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'
Fighting back tears and finally given the chance to confront conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the parents of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting described being put through a "living hell" of death threats, harassment and ongoing trauma over the last decade caused by Jones using his media platforms to push claims that it was all a hoax.
The parents led a day of charged testimony that included the judge scolding the bombastic Jones for not being truthful with some of what he said under oath.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse was killed at Sandy Hook, took the witness stand Tuesday on the final day of testimony in the two-week defamation damages trial against Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems. They are seeking at least $150 million damages.
In a gripping exchange, Lewis spoke directly to Jones, who was sitting about 10 feet away. Earlier that day, Jones was on his broadcast program telling his audience that Heslin is "slow" and being manipulated by bad people.
"I am a mother first and foremost and I know you are a father. My son existed," Lewis said to Jones. "I am not deep state... I know you know that... And yet you're going to leave this courthouse and say it again on your show."
At one point, Lewis asked Jones: "Do you think I'm an actor?"
"No, I don't think you're an actor," Jones responded before the judge admonished him to be quiet until called to testify.
Lewis continued trying to impress on Jones that the Sandy Hook shooting and trauma inflicted in the decade since then was real.
"It seems so incredible to me that we have to do this -- that we have to implore you, to punish you -- to get you to stop lying," Lewis said. "I am so glad this day is here. I'm actually relieved. And grateful... that I got to say all this to you."
Jones visibly shook his head several times while Scarlett Lewis was addressing him.
Heslin and Lewis are among several Sandy Hook families who have filed several lawsuits alleging that Sandy Hook hoax claims pushed by Jones have led to years of abuse by Jones and his followers.
Heslin and Lewis both said they fear for their lives and have been confronted by strangers at home and on the street. Heslin said his home and car have been shot at. The jury heard a death threat sent via telephone message to another Sandy Hook family.
"I can't even describe the last nine and a half years, the living hell that I and others have had to endure because of the recklessness and negligence of Alex Jones," Heslin said.
Scarlett Lewis also described threatening emails that seemed to have uncovered deep details of her personal life.
"It's fear for your life," Scarlett Lewis said. "You don't know what they were going to do."
Heslin said he didn't know if the Sandy Hook hoax conspiracy theory originated with Jones, but it was Jones who "lit the match and started the fire" with an online platform and broadcast that reached millions worldwide.
"What was said about me and Sandy Hook itself resonates around the world," Heslin said. "As time went on, I truly realized how dangerous it was."
Jones skipped Heslin's morning testimony while he was on his show -- a move Heslin dismissed as "cowardly" -- but arrived in the courtroom for part of Scarlett Lewis' testimony. He was accompanied by several private security guards.
"Today is very important to me and it's been a long time coming... to face Alex Jones for what he said and did to me. To restore the honor and legacy of my son," Heslin said when Jones wasn't there.
Heslin told the jury about holding his son with a bullet hole through his head, even describing the extent of the damage to his son's body. A key segment of the case is a 2017 Infowars broadcast that said Heslin didn't hold his son.
The jury was shown a school picture of a smiling Jesse taken two weeks before he was killed. The parents didn't receive the photo until after the shooting. They described how Jesse was known for telling classmates to "run!" which likely saved lives.
An apology from Jones wouldn't be good enough, the parents said.
"Alex started this fight," Heslin said, "and I'll finish this fight."
Jones later took the stand himself, initially being combative with the judge who had asked him to answer his own attorney's question. Jones testified he had long wanted to apologize to the plaintiffs.
"I never intentionally tried to hurt you. I never said your name until this came to court," Jones said. "The internet had questions, I had questions."
Later, the judge sent the jury out of the room and strongly scolded Jones for telling the jury he complied with pretrial evidence gathering even though he didn't, and that he is bankrupt, which has not been determined. Plaintiff's attorneys were furious about Jones mentioning he is bankrupt, which they worry will taint a jury decision about damages.
"This is not your show," Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones. "Your beliefs do not make something true. You are under oath."
Last September, Guerra admonished Jones in her default judgement over his failure to turn over documents requested by the Sandy Hook families. A court in Connecticut issued a similar default judgement against Jones for the same reasons in a separate lawsuit brought by other Sandy Hook parents.
Heslin and Lewis suffer from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder that comes from constant trauma, similar to that endured by soldiers in war zones or child abuse victims, a forensic psychologist who studied their cases and met with them testified Monday.
Jones has portrayed the lawsuit against him as an attack on his First Amendment rights.
At stake in the trial is how much Jones will pay. The parents have asked the jury to award $150 million in compensation for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The jury will then consider whether Jones and his company will pay punitive damages.
The trial is just one of several Jones faces.
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones liable for defamation for his portrayal of the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax. In both states, judges issued default judgements against Jones without trials because he failed to respond to court orders and turn over documents.
Jones has already tried to protect Free Speech Systems financially. The company filed for federal bankruptcy protection last week. Sandy Hook families have separately sued Jones over his financial claims, arguing that the company is trying to protect millions owned by Jones and his family through shell entities.
------
Associated Press writer Paul J. Weber contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman who filed Hockey Canada lawsuit over alleged sexual assault passed a lie-detector test: lawyer
The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
China to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit
China says its military has been put on high alert and will launch ‘targeted military operations,’ while Taiwan said Tuesday 21 Chinese aircraft entered its air defence zone.
BREAKING | Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
Paraglider narrowly escapes disaster after parachute fails to open
A paraglider narrowly avoided tragedy after his parachute failed to open while performing a trick in Spain on July 27.
How does period pain feel? Canadian company tests men's pain tolerance with simulator
Canadian company Somedays aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstrual cramps by putting men’s tolerance for suffering to the test with a period-pain simulator.
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
Why the official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is necessary: lawyer
Pope Francis did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors, which has prompted criticism that his remarks failed to fully recognize the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
U.K. authorities charge man with intending to 'injure or alarm' Queen Elizabeth II
British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to 'injure or alarm' Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.
Canada
-
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend.
-
Post-graduate work permit extension portal opens nearly four months after announcement
Holders of expired or soon-to-be-expired post-graduate work permits can finally apply to extend their permits starting Tuesday, nearly four months after the federal government announced plans to offer these extensions.
-
B.C. mountain resort using snow-making machines as defence against growing wildfire
Operators of a B.C. mountain resort say snow-making machines are being used to defend the village against a growing wildfire.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
-
Ontario health minister refuses to acknowledge whether hospital shutdowns are acceptable
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
-
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
World
-
How Joe Biden and his team decided to kill the world's most wanted terrorist
The U.S. drone strike that killed Zawahiri on his balcony in downtown Kabul was the product of months of highly secret planning by Biden and a tight circle of his senior advisers. At top of mind for Biden and members of his team was avoiding civilian deaths, including the members of Zawahiri's family who were living in the building.
-
An NRA charity planned to raffle an AR-15 at a Texas event. Then Uvalde families protested and the group lost its site
A fundraiser for a charity affiliated with the powerful National Rifle Association won't be held as planned Saturday at a municipal facility in Texas after relatives of children slaughtered in May at an elementary school some 40 miles away lobbied city council members to deny the event its venue.
-
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'
The parents of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting described being put through a 'living hell' over the last decade caused by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones using his media platforms to push claims that it was all a hoax.
-
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
Doctors in Indiana fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday.
-
Mexico's attorney general investigating ex-president
Mexico's Attorney General's Office said Tuesday that it has opened several lines of investigation against former President Enrique Pena Nieto, several weeks after the country's anti-money laundering agency accused the former leader of handling millions of dollars in possibly illegal funds.
-
Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters
The trial has begun for a Texas man accused of killing his two daughters in a taxi in 2008. A prosecutor described Yaser Said, 65, as "obsessed with possession and control," during opening statements of his capital murder trial Tuesday.
Politics
-
After Pope called residential schools 'genocide,' House of Commons should too: NDP MP
A New Democrat member of Parliament said Tuesday she hopes all of her colleagues will now recognize the residential schools system as genocide, now that Pope Francis has used the term.
-
Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha
The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
-
Conservatives raised more than Liberals and NDP combined in second quarter of 2022
The federal Conservatives raised more money than the Liberals and NDP combined during the second quarter of this year, as the party inches closer to choosing a new leader.
Health
-
Montreal AIDS conference: Federal government announces $18M for HIV testing
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the government will invest $17.9 million to increase access to HIV testing in remote communities and among hard-to-reach populations.
-
Ontario health minister refuses to acknowledge whether hospital shutdowns are acceptable
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
-
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
Doctors in Indiana fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok's ties to China are once again under fire in Washington. Here's why
Two years after then-President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States through an executive order, the short-form video platform is once again under scrutiny in Washington. And the underlying issue remains largely the same: TikTok's ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.
-
Attacks on Taiwan websites likely work of Chinese 'hacktivists': researchers
Digital attacks against Taiwanese government websites ahead of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taipei on Tuesday were likely launched by Chinese activist hackers rather than the Chinese government, a cybersecurity research organization said.
-
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's Perseverance rover captured an unusual image of something lying in the red sand of Mars: a bundle of string.
Entertainment
-
Stephen King to testify for government in books merger trial
As the U.S. Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King.
-
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
-
Beyonce to remove offensive word from new song
Beyonce is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record 'Renaissance,' just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.
Business
-
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
-
Air Canada on upward trajectory but losses continue amid high demand
With bookings riding high, Air Canada aims to further ramp up flight volumes after posting a big revenue boost last quarter that nonetheless failed to fully staunch net losses in the hundreds of millions caused by a 'very challenging' three months, said chief executive Michael Rousseau.
-
Unifor members at Via Rail ratify new collective agreement on wages, benefits
Members of Unifor Local 100 and National Council 4000 have voted to accept a new three-year deal with Via Rail that will see workers get better wages and greater benefits.
Lifestyle
-
Stretching, range of motion and aerobic exercise all slow cognitive decline, study says
Regular stretching and balance and range of motion exercises are as good as aerobic exercise in slowing the progression of mild cognitive decline, a new study has found.
-
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
-
Three women say Spanish body positivity campaign used their images without permission
Three women who believe their images were used in a Spanish 'body positivity' campaign have said their likenesses were used and edited without permission — including a woman whose prosthetic leg was edited out of the image, and a woman who believes her face was edited onto the body of a woman who had a mastectomy.
Sports
-
Woman who filed Hockey Canada lawsuit over alleged sexual assault passed a lie-detector test: lawyer
The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.
-
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity.
-
Blue Jays get bullpen help at trade deadline, acquire relievers Bass, Pop from Miami
The Toronto Blue Jays have solidified their bullpen hours before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, acquiring relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins for shortstop prospect Jordan Groshans.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.