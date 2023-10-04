San Francisco will say goodbye to Dianne Feinstein as her body lies in state at City Hall
Mourners will pay their respects Wednesday to the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco City Hall, where she launched her groundbreaking political career and where she spent a decade as the city's first female mayor.
Feinstein's casket was carried into the City Hall rotunda, where it was draped with an American flag, with San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Feinstein's daughter and granddaughter following behind. Everyone from elected leaders to city residents were invited to say goodbye. She died Thursday at her Washington, D.C., home after a series of illnesses.
Feinstein was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 and was board president in November 1978 when a former supervisor assassinated Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the city's first openly gay supervisor, at City Hall. Feinstein became acting mayor, and she went on to serve as mayor until 1988.
San Francisco would not be San Francisco without her. She steered the city through the HIV and AIDS crisis, bringing attention to an epidemic ignored by President Ronald Reagan. She also secured federal and private funding to save the city's iconic cable cars from death by deterioration.
Feinstein led the city as it played host to the Democratic National Convention in 1984. Another San Francisco tradition -- "Fleet Week" -- was started by Feinstein in 1981, and this year's annual celebration of air shows, naval ships and military bands is dedicated to her.
Beyond serving as San Francisco's first female mayor, she joined Barbara Boxer as the first women to represent California in the U.S. Senate. They both won election in 1992, dubbed the " Year of the Woman. "
Feinstein inspired countless girls and women, including Breed, who is the first Black woman and only the second woman to lead the city. Breed recalled looking up to Feinstein when Feinstein was mayor and Breed played the French horn in the middle school band that played regularly at mayoral events.
"She was so proud of us and she said so, and she took the time to talk to us, express how amazing we were and to remind us that we were her band," Breed said at a press conference the day after the senator's death.
San Francisco resident Terrence Riley recalled Feinstein as mayor bringing food from McDonald's and toys to children in the public housing projects where he lived. News of her death "made me feel real bad, real sad, because she is San Francisco. She really is," said Riley, who signed a condolence book for the late senator at City Hall Friday.
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, a friend who also lives in San Francisco, called Feinstein the city's "forever mayor."
While Feinstein's career sent her to Washington, she remained deeply involved in the affairs of San Francisco, the city where she was born and raised. She often called her successors -- including Gov. Gavin Newsom -- to complain about potholes or trash and to offer advice and encouragement.
John Konstin Sr., owner of John's Grill, a favourite downtown tourist destination and watering hole for city politicians, recalled Feinstein ordering potholes filled, trees trimmed and ugly scaffolding brought down before San Francisco hosted the 1984 Democratic convention.
"She asked, 'How long has this scaffolding been up?' And my dad said maybe 10 years and the next day it came down," said Konstin, 59. "It was half a block of scaffolding."
Feinstein's favourite dish was the Petrale sole, he said. The restaurant, which celebrates its 115th anniversary Wednesday with a free lunch and appearances by Breed and other politicians, will have flowers by Feinstein's portrait.
Her casket is expected to arrive at City Hall around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mourners can pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A memorial service will be held Thursday outside City Hall. Speakers will include Pelosi, Breed, Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks by recorded video.
------
Associated Press journalist Haven Daley in San Francisco and researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
Rideau Hall reviewing medals granted to Nazi veteran, amid Hill talk about unsealing documents
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
Trump lawyers go after accountant and appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud case
Warned to mind his out-of-court comments, former President Donald Trump returned to his New York civil fraud trial Wednesday as lawyers on both sides closely questioned an accountant who prepared financial statements at the heart of the case.
LIVE Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
WATCH 'A wonderful trip': 104-year-old skydiver hopes to set Guinness record
At 104, Chicago's Dorothy Hoffner could soon see her name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest skydiver in the world.
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur's fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas
A self-described gangster who police and prosecutors say masterminded the shooting death of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 made his first public appearance Wednesday on a murder charge.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rail outage that stranded Via, GO Train, other passengers caused by software upgrade: CN
The massive outage on Canadian National Railway Co. lines that delayed thousands of Toronto-area commuters during the evening rush hour Tuesday can be traced to a software upgrade, the company says.
-
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
-
Veterans' headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
-
LIVE
LIVE Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
-
LIVE @ 12:45 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:45 P.M. Fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien being honoured at regimental funeral Wednesday
Mourners are gathering in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday to pay respects to Const. Rick O'Brien, the Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.
-
How rate hikes have sparked debate on the causes of inflation and how to fight it
Central banks have been trying their best to convince the public that their interest rate hikes are ultimately for the greater good. But not everyone is buying it.
World
-
U.S. House is left paralyzed as divided Republicans search for new leader after McCarthy's ouster
The stunning removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker left the House effectively paralyzed Wednesday as Republicans struggled to bring order to their fractured majority and begin the difficult -- and potentially prolonged -- process of uniting around a new leader.
-
IMF expects continuing U.S. support for Ukraine despite Congress dropping aid
Officials from the International Monetary Fund say they expect the United States will continue playing its key role in amassing multinational support that has helped keep Ukraine's economy afloat during Russia's invasion.
-
New York City moves to suspend 'right to shelter' as migrant influx continues
New York City is challenging a unique legal agreement that requires it to provide emergency housing to anyone who asks for it, as the city's shelter system strains under a large influx of international migrants who have arrived since last year.
-
Sirens blare across Russia as it holds nationwide emergency drills
Sirens wailed across Russia and TV stations interrupted regular programming to broadcast warnings Wednesday as part of sweeping drills intended to test the readiness of the country's emergency responders amid the fighting in Ukraine.
-
U.K. police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies
British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked there, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Turkiye warns it will strike Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria after suicide bombing in Ankara
Turkiye's foreign minister warned on Wednesday that Kurdish militants behind a suicide bombing in the Turkish capital face robust retaliation against their group's positions in Syria and Iraq.
Politics
-
Rideau Hall reviewing medals granted to Nazi veteran, amid Hill talk about unsealing documents
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa puts more money toward studying possible Winnipeg landfill search
The federal government is putting $740,000 toward further assessing the feasibility of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Investigator was 'totally shocked' to see sensitive records sent to criminal suspect
A retired RCMP investigator says he was 'totally shocked' to discover someone had sent sensitive intelligence documents to a criminal suspect.
Health
-
U.K. plans to raise legal smoking age each year until it applies to whole population
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday proposed raising the legal age that people in England can buy cigarettes by one year, every year until it is illegal for the whole population and smoking hopefully will be gradually phased out among young people.
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. in antitrust trial accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices
A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive on Wednesday about techniques the search and advertising giant used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way.
-
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny particles that power TVs and phones
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur's fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas
A self-described gangster who police and prosecutors say masterminded the shooting death of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 made his first public appearance Wednesday on a murder charge.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies after selloff as reports suggest U.S. economy may be cooling
Wall Street is holding steadier in mixed trading Wednesday after reports suggested the U.S. economy may be cooling.
-
OPINION
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
-
Opening statements set to begin at trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Opening statements were set to begin Wednesday after a jury was chosen to hear the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City.
Lifestyle
-
This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the U.S. is too expensive
One U.S. family has become so frustrated by the rising cost of living that they've decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.
-
Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
-
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemic
Nationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
Sports
-
2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added
The 2030 men's soccer World Cup is set to feature games in six countries on three continents in a unique format that will allow the tournament to celebrate its 100th anniversary in Uruguay.
-
Toronto Blue Jays on brink of elimination ahead of Game 2 in AL wild-card series
If the Jays don't win Wednesday at Target Field, their post-season experience will be both brief and finished.
-
U.S. appeals court to hear arguments over 2010 hush-money settlement of Ronaldo rape case in Vegas
A United States appeals court planned to hear Wednesday from lawyers trying to revive a woman's bid to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions more than the US $375,000 in hush money he paid her after she accused him of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009.
Autos
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.