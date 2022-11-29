San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San Francisco, on May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San Francisco, on May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations -- following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement.

