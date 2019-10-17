San Diego woman living in van with 300 rats agrees to give them up
In this Sept. 17, 2015 file photo, a rat leaves its burrow at a park in New York City. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:33PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:37PM EDT
SAN DIEGO - A woman living in a van in San Diego with her pet rats has agreed to give them up -- all 300 of them.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says the San Diego Humane Society went to the woman's van near Del Mar on Oct. 8.
Authorities found rats had clawed into upholstery, burrowed into the seats and gnawed the engine wiring.
Capt. Danee Cook says the woman wasn't hoarding the animals -- she'd started with just two pet rats. But rats can give birth every four weeks and produce a dozen in a litter.
Cook says the woman acknowledged things had gotten out of control.
Authorities collected about 320 rats, and more than 100 are currently ready for adoption.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump rails against 'crazy' Democrats, says he doesn't believe 'they love our country'
- U.S. hails Turkish cease-fire; Kurds must vacate border area
- White House: Ukraine aid held up in part over election probe
- San Diego woman living in van with 300 rats agrees to give them up
- 2 plead not guilty to conspiring with Giuliani associates