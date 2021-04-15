Advertisement
San Antonio Airport put on lockdown after officer-involved shooting
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 4:55PM EDT
Robot cleaning inside San Antonio airport (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News via AP Images)
San Antonio International Airport was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting, according to a tweet from police.
"There is no active threat to the public," San Antonio Police tweeted.
No other injuries were reported, and no police officers were hurt, Officer Cory Schuler told CNN.