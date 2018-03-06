Sam Nunberg should prepare to visit grand jury, McDougal says
Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg is seen during a March 5, 2018 interview.
Kelly P. Kissel, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 6:49PM EST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A figure from the Whitewater investigation of U.S. President Bill Clinton says an ex-campaign aide to President Donald Trump should prepare to testify before a grand jury despite on-and-off threats about defying a subpoena.
Sam Nunberg said for a time Monday he would defy special counsel Robert Mueller, but by the end of the day said he would likely co-operate with a probe. In some interviews, he said there may be incriminating evidence against the president.
Susan McDougal served 18 months for civil contempt after prosecutors said she didn't testify honestly before a grand jury. She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Nunberg's appearance before a grand jury is virtually assured because of his remarks.
A jury convicted McDougal, her husband and a sitting Arkansas governor during a 1996 trial.