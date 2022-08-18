Salman Rushdie's attacker indicted, expected to appear in court

BREAKING | Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case

Allen Weisselberg, a top executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business, pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes, in a deal that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a fall trial.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

Turkey's president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, discuss desperately needed grain exports and address the safety of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

