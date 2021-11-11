TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading as gains in the base metals sector helped lead the way higher, while the loonie fell and U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 136.65 points at 21,598.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.79 points at 36,008.15. The S&P 500 index was up 9.59 points at 4,656.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 116.71 points at 15,739.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.48 cents US compared with 80.31 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was up 63 cents at US$81.97 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$4.99 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$15.40 at US$1,863.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.42 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2021.