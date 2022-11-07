S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

