S&P/TSX composite up almost 100 points Monday, U.S. markets also up

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up by nearly 100 points Monday, with broad-based gains in most sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.10 points at 19,545.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 423.78 points at 32,827.00. The S&P 500 index was up 36.25 points at 3,806.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 89.26 points at 10,564.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.11 cents US, compared with 73.98 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was down 82 cents at US$91.79 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 54 cents at US$6.94 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.90 at US$1,680.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down eight cents at US$3.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.