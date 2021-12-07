Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada
Could surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, Quebec mean new restrictions? Expert weighs in
Indigenous papal visit postponed to 2022 amid concerns around Omicron
Canada plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandate to cover banks, telecoms sectors
Ontario extends pause on reopening plan indefinitely as COVID-19 situation worsens
Quebec to allow gatherings of 20 vaccinated people in homes starting Dec. 23
Ontario to extend paid sick day program until the end of July 2022
New study paints grim picture of adolescent anorexia during COVID-19 pandemic
P.E.I. reports five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, three under the age of 12
Canadian-made, plant-based COVID-19 vaccine sees positive Phase 3 results
Human trials to begin on made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine you inhale, not inject
With the new Omicron variant, should you wait to get your booster shot?
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?