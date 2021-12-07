TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index has its strongest two-day performance in more than 10 months on easing fears about the latest COVID-19 variant that helped push the price of oil above US$70 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 301.55 points to 21,162.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 492.40 points at 35,719.43. The S&P 500 index was up 95.08 points at 4,686.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 461.77 points or three per cent at 15,686.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.99 cents US compared with 78.25 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$2.56 at US$72.05 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 5.1 cents at US$3.71 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,784.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two tenths of a cent at US$4.34 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021