S. Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at shared border
In this Feb. 15, 2018 photo, a South Korean military vehicle with loudspeakers is seen in front of the barbed-wire fence in Paju, near the border with North Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 11:01PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- South Korea says it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the border with North Korea.
The announcement came three days after the leaders of the two Koreas agreed to work together to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and end hostile acts against each other along their border during their rare summit talks.
Seoul's Defence Ministry said Monday it will pull back dozens of its frontline loudspeakers on Tuesday.
It says Seoul expects Pyongyang to do the same.
South Korea had turned off its loudspeakers ahead of Friday's summit talks, and North Korea responded by halting its own broadcasts.
Seoul had blasted propaganda messages and K-pop songs from border loudspeakers since the North's fourth nuclear test in early 2016. The North quickly matched the South's action with its own border broadcasts.
