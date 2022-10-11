S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North's missiles

Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products.

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest

    Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin's case became the basis for the series 'Inventing Anna' on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was 'running from something' if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.

