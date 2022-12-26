S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones

A suspected North Korean drone is viewed at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. (Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via AP, File) A suspected North Korean drone is viewed at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. (Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via AP, File)

Twenty-seven storm-related deaths have been reported in western New York. That brings the nation's death toll from this weekend's massive storm to at least 48 people. Twenty of those deaths have occurred in Buffalo, New York, a city spokesperson announced Monday morning.

South Korea's military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions.

The Russian military reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia's air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country.

Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.

