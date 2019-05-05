Rwandan runner wins Italy race after ban on Africans lifted
Runners are seen on a track in this file photo. (Snapwire / Pexels)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 11:42AM EDT
TRIESTE, Italy -- Noel Hitimana of Rwanda won the Trieste half marathon on Sunday, a week after the race revoked its ban on African runners following an outcry of racism accusations.
Hitimana clocked 1 hour, 3 minutes and 28 seconds.
Volha Mazuronak of Belarus won the women's race in 1:13:56.
Race manager Fabio Carini said the ban had been put in place because African athletes are often taken advantage of by their agents.
The ban was revoked after the Italian athletics federation opened an investigation into the race's organization.
Organizers said that of the nearly 2,000 runners who took part in the race 34 per cent were foreigners and that 46 countries were represented.
The ANSA news agency reported that many runners painted their faces black to show solidarity with the African athletes.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Hundreds of rockets fired from Gaza; at least 12 people killed
- Cause of Venezuelan chopper crash is under investigation
- 'A president for everybody': Stretch of L.A. road renamed for Barack Obama
- Disgraced self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers
- Democrats hope Mueller will testify before committee, but no agreement yet