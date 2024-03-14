Russians head to polls in a vote set to extend Putin's rule. His foes are in jail, in exile or dead

Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
Voters headed to the polls in Russia on Friday for a three-day presidential election that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule by six more years after he stifled dissent.
The election takes place against the backdrop of a ruthless crackdown that has crippled independent media and prominent rights groups and given Putin full control of the political system.
It also comes as Moscow's war in Ukraine enters its third year. Russia has the advantage on the battlefield, where it is making small, if slow, gains. Ukraine, meanwhile, has made Moscow look vulnerable behind the front line: Long-range drone attacks have struck deep inside Russia, while high-tech drones have put its Black Sea fleet on the defensive.
Voters will cast their ballots Friday through Sunday at polling stations across the vast country's 11 time zones, as well as in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. The first polling stations opened in Russia's easternmost regions, Chukotka and Kamchatka, at 8 a.m. local time.
The election holds little suspense since Putin, 71, is running for his fifth term virtually unchallenged. His political opponents are either in jail or in exile abroad, and the fiercest of them, Alexei Navalny, died in a remote Arctic penal colony recently. The three other candidates on the ballot are low-profile politicians from token opposition parties that toe the Kremlin's line.
Observers have little to no expectation that the election will be free and fair. Beyond the fact that voters have been presented with little choice, the possibilities for independent monitoring are very limited.
Only registered candidates or state-backed advisory bodies can assign observers to polling stations, decreasing the likelihood of independent watchdogs. With balloting over three days in nearly 100,000 polling stations in the country, any true monitoring is difficult anyway.
"The elections in Russia as a whole are a sham. The Kremlin controls who's on the ballot. The Kremlin controls how they can campaign. To say nothing of being able to control every aspect of the voting and the vote-counting process," said Sam Greene, director for Democratic Resilience at the Center for European Policy Analysis in Washington.
Ukraine and the West have also condemned Russia for holding the vote in Ukrainian regions that Moscow's forces have seized and occupied.
In this image taken from video released by the Russian Defence Ministry Press Service, March 13, 2024, a Russian serviceman casts his ballot at an improvised pooling station during early voting in the Russian presidential elections in a Russian-controlled region in eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
In many ways, Ukraine is at the heart of this election, political analysts and opposition figures say. They say Putin wants to use his all-but-assured electoral victory as evidence that the war and his handling of it enjoys widespread support. The opposition, meanwhile, hopes to use the vote to demonstrate their discontent with both the war and the Kremlin.
The Kremlin banned two politicians from the ballot who sought to run on an antiwar agenda and attracted genuine -- albeit not overwhelming -- support, thus depriving the voters of any choice on the "main issue of Russia's political agenda," said political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, who used to work as Putin's speechwriter.
Russia's scattered opposition has urged those unhappy with Putin or the war to show up at the polls at noon on Sunday, the final day of voting, in protest. The strategy was endorsed by Navalny not long before his death.
"We need to use election day to show that we exist and there are many of us, we are actual, living, real people and we are against Putin. ... What to do next is up to you. You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You could ruin your ballot," his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said.
How well this strategy will work remains unclear.
Golos, Russia's renowned independent election observer group, said in a report this week that authorities were "doing everything so that the people don't notice the very fact of the election happening."
The watchdog described the campaign ahead of the vote as "practically unnoticeable" and "the most vapid" since 2000, when Golos was founded and started monitoring elections in Russia.
Putin's campaigning was cloaked in presidential activities, and other candidates were "demonstrably passive," the report said.
State media dedicated less airtime to the election than in 2018, when Putin was last elected, according to Golos. Instead of promoting the vote to ensure a desired turnout, authorities appear to be betting on pressuring voters they can control -- for instance, Russians who work in state-run companies or institutions -- to show up at the polls, the group said.
The watchdog itself has also been swept up in the crackdown: Its co-chair, Grigory Melkonyants, is in jail awaiting trial on charges widely seen as an attempt to pressure the group ahead of the election.
"The current elections will not be able to reflect the real mood of the people," Golos said in the report. "The distance between citizens and decision-making about the fate of the country has become greater than ever."
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
The SpaceX Starship rocket was destroyed during its return to earth Thursday, but experts are still calling the third test flight a success.
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery.
More than a dozen college athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Thursday, accusing it of violating their Title IX rights by allowing Lia Thomas to compete at the national championships in 2022.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new tank model and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday, as his rivals South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual military exercises.
The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said on Thursday the group's operations targeting vessels will escalate to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope.
Prosecutors said Thursday they're open to delaying the start of Donald Trump's New York hush-money criminal trial to give the former president's lawyers time to review evidence that was only recently turned over.
A man calling himself Prophet Ishmael was charged in a Zimbabwean court Thursday after police raided the compound where he led a religious sect and found more than 250 children being kept away from school and used as cheap labour.
A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight this month repeatedly tried to open the cockpit door, prompting flight attendants to barricade the door and have the man restrained until landing, court documents filed in federal court allege.
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
Canada has paused non-lethal military exports to Israel since January because of the rapidly evolving situation on the ground, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has pledged that the government will meet its fiscal targets in the upcoming federal budget, but economists say achieving that goal will be challenging as the deficit tracks higher.
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
Health Canada issued a recall for tens of thousands of window blinds, saying they pose a strangulation risk for children.
The SpaceX Starship rocket was destroyed during its return to earth Thursday, but experts are still calling the third test flight a success.
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
Researchers in India have for the first time documented how Asian elephants bury dead calves.
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
Love letters to Pattie Boyd from both George Harrison and Eric Clapton are going up for sale at Christie's auction house, alongside clothing, jewelry and other memorabilia from the renowned model and musicians’ muse.
Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel's conviction for the murder of an associate more than a decade ago was quashed on Thursday, with a London court ruling that attempts to bribe the trial jury meant the conviction was unsafe.
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Documents made public by an insolvency trustee show Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs and affiliated companies owe millions of dollars in unpaid debts beyond what was included in a court filing last week.
The parent company of Sobeys is looking ahead to sunnier economic times, betting the shift to discount grocery stores that’s been boosting sales industry-wide won’t be permanent.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery.
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Do you have a burning desire to be the next real-life James Bond?
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are anyway.
With the NHL playoffs looming, the Vancouver Canucks are finding they still have lessons to learn.
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.