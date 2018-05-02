Russians demand flag fly at now-closed consulate in Seattle
People walk past the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, March 29, 2018. Russia said Thursday it will respond quid pro quo to the U.S. decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain, and will also retaliate to the U.S. decision to shut the Russian consulate in Seattle by closing the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 1:46PM EDT
SEATTLE - There's a diplomatic fight over the now-closed Russian consulate's flag in Seattle.
The Seattle Times reports that U.S. State Department officials "respectfully" lowered the Russia flag Saturday from the Russian consul-general residence property after the mansion was vacated last month.
The Russian Embassy has demanded it be put back, accusing the U.S. of "unacceptable treatment" of their national symbol.
The Russians say they own the house, though the Americans say that the Russia-owned house is built on U.S. government-owned land.
The State Department says it asked the Russians to take it down themselves because the house no longer serves as their consulate.
The consulate was shut down in response to allegations that the Russian government tried to poison a former Russian spy living in the United Kingdom.
