Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
Two stories beneath a modern steel production plant on Warsaw's northern edge lies an untouched Cold War relic: a shelter containing gas masks, stretchers, first aid kits and other items meant to help civil defence leaders survive and guide rescue operations in case of nuclear attack or other disasters.
A map of Europe on a wall still shows the Soviet Union -- and no independent Ukraine. Old boots and jackets give off a musty odour. A military field switchboard warns: "Attention, your enemy is listening."
Until now, nobody had seriously considered that the rooms built in the 1950s -- and now maintained as a "historical curiosity" by the ArcelorMittal Warszawa plant, according to spokeswoman Ewa Karpinska -- might one day be used as a shelter again. But as Russia pounds Ukraine, with shelling around a nuclear power plant and repeated Russian threats to use a nuclear weapon, the Polish government ordered an inventory this month of the 62,000 air raid shelters in the country.
The war has triggered fears across Europe, and these are especially felt in countries like Poland and Romania that border Ukraine and would be highly vulnerable in case of a radiological disaster.
After the Polish government order, firefighters visited the steel plant's shelter last week and listed it in their registry. Warsaw's leaders said the city's subway and other underground shelters could hold all its 1.8 million residents and more in the case of an attack with conventional weapons.
The ArcelorMittal Warszawa plant's Karpinska is suddenly receiving inquiries about the shelter. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to carry out a tactical nuclear attack, "everyone is worried," she said. "I believe that he will not (stage a nuclear attack), that it would be completely crazy, but nobody really believed he would start this war."
Amid fighting around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Poland also drew up a plan to give potassium iodide tablets to local fire stations, which would distribute them to the population if needed. There has been a rush elsewhere in Europe on potassium iodide -- which protects the thyroid gland in the neck in case of radiation exposure -- including in Finland where the government urged the population to buy them.
During the Cold War there were hundreds of thousands of shelters in Europe. Some dated from the buildup to World War II, while communist-era authorities also ordered that new residential and production facilities include underground shelters.
Finland, which borders Russia, along with Sweden and Denmark, have maintained their shelters in order. Finland, for instance, maintains shelters in cities and other densely populated areas capable of accommodating around two-thirds of the population. A few of them are designed to withstand detonation of a 100-kiloton nuclear bomb.
While some countries still maintain their Cold War underground shelters, after the collapse of the Soviet Union some were transformed into museums -- relics of an earlier age of nuclear fears that would offer no real protection today.
Bomb shelters were a key element in the former Yugoslavia's preparedness doctrine against a nuclear attack.
The most famous of all, in a mountainous area 60 kilometres from Sarajevo in Bosnia, is a vast underground fortress built to protect military and political leaders. Known then only to the Yugoslav president, four generals and a handful of soldiers who guarded it, the Konjic site was turned in 2010 into a modern art gallery.
"From the military-political and geopolitical standpoint, the global environment right now is unfortunately very similar to what it was like (during the Cold War), burdened by a very heavy sense of a looming war," said Selma Hadzihuseinovic, the representative of a government agency that manages the site.
She said the bunker could be returned to service in a new war, but with nuclear weapons having become far more powerful it would not be "as useful as it was meant to be when it was built."
In Romania, an enormous former salt mine, Salina Turda, now a tourist attraction, is on a government list of potential shelters.
Many urban dwellers also go past shelters every day without realizing it while riding subways in cities like Warsaw, Prague and Budapest.
"We measured how many people could fit in trains along the entire length of the metro, in metro stations and other underground spaces," said Michal Domaradzki, director of the security and crisis management for the city of Warsaw. "There is enough space for the entire population."
Attila Gulyas, president of the Hungarian capital's Urban Transport Workers' Union, has been involved in regular drills of the city's metro lines. He was trained to shelter thousands of people as chief of the Astoria station at Budapest's metro line 2.
"The system is still in place today, it works perfectly, it can be deployed in any emergency" Gulyas said. "Up to 220,000 people can be protected by the shelter system in the tunnels of metro lines 2 and 3."
But with Russia waging an energy war against Europe and power costs soaring, for many the chief worry is how to get through the winter.
Sorin Ionita, a commentator with the Expert Forum in Bucharest, Romania, said many consider a Russian nuclear strike improbable as it would not "bring a big military advantage to the Russians."
Still, Putin's threats add to a general sense of anxiety in a world in tumult.
Just days after the Russian invasion began, Czechs bought potassium iodide pills as a precaution of sorts against a nuclear attack. Experts say these might help in a nuclear plant disaster but not against a nuclear weapon.
Dana Drabova, the head of the State Office for Nuclear Safety said that in such a case, the anti-radiation pills would be "useless."
------
Eldar Emric in Konjic, Bosnia; Karel Janicek in Prague; Bela Szandelszky in Budapest, Hungary; Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark; Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland; and Nicolae Dumitrache in Bucharest, Romania, contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Russia says Ukraine killed four people evacuating Kherson
Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had killed at least four people and wounded 13 more in a missile attack on civilians evacuating from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson.
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
Jacob Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
5 things to know for Friday, October 21, 2022
Court documents show police concerns about a border blockade, economists react to new inflation data and more information on a mass recall of hair products. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits
As China's ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China's at times draconian 'zero-COVID' policies that are disrupting lives and the economy?
Canada
-
Ministry cannot endorse recommendations involving funding, legislation, Devon Freeman inquest hears
The Ontario government can't endorse some changes proposed at an inquest into the death of an Indigenous teen who went missing from a group home because they involve funding or changes to legislation, a lawyer for the province told the proceeding Thursday.
-
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
-
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
-
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
World
-
Brother of suspect in slaying of California family pleads not guilty
The younger brother of a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a family in central California pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he helped his brother.
-
Worker who lowered U.S. town's fluoride for years resigns
A town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in a Vermont community's drinking water for years has resigned — and is asserting that the levels had actually been low for much longer than believed.
-
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
As Russia pounds Ukraine, with shelling around a nuclear power plant and repeated Russian threats to use a nuclear weapon, the Polish government ordered an inventory this month of the 62,000 air raid shelters in the country.
-
Ex-UCLA gynecologist found guilty in L.A. sex abuse case
A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles was found guilty Thursday on five counts of sexually abusing female patients, in a criminal case that came after the university system made nearly US$700 million in lawsuit payouts.
-
U.N. to vote Friday on sanctions against Haitian gang leader
The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader.
-
EXPLAINER: Why was Truss' tenure so short -- and now what?
British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month with hopes and promises of reinvigorating the British economy and putting it on the path to long-term success.
Politics
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
-
Liberals want House speaker to investigate hidden tags on Poilievre YouTube account
The federal Liberals are demanding a formal investigation into the use of hidden tags embedded in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's YouTube videos.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
-
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday.
-
WHO: Uganda Ebola outbreak 'rapidly evolving' after 1 month
Uganda's Ebola outbreak is 'rapidly evolving' a month after the disease was reported in the East African country, a top World Health Organization official said Thursday, describing a difficult situation for health workers on the ground.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope captures star-studded 'Pillars of Creation'
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called Pillars of Creation, a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars.
-
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling 'positive energy' as her five-month mission gets underway.
-
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video.
Entertainment
-
Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis
He was a famous moviemaker. She was a publicist working a film premiere where he was a VIP guest. He'd offered her a lift home and then invited her to his apartment for a drink.
-
Jacob Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
-
Dame Judi Dench wants 'cruelly unjust' Season 5 of 'The Crown' to come with a disclaimer
In a letter to The Times, Judi Dench shares her concerns about the forthcoming new season of 'The Crown,' writing that 'the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.'
Business
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
-
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce
Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.
-
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
Lifestyle
-
Winnipeg woman to buy new couch with $1M lottery prize
A Winnipeg woman is $1-million richer after winning one of the Maxmillions drawn for the Oct. 7 Lotto Max jackpot.
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer's graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
-
The Queen was a 'shining example' of female leadership, says Meghan
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the 'legacy' she has left behind, describing her husband's grandmother as 'the most shining example' of female leadership.
Sports
-
The 2024 Paralympics in Paris won't open in stadium
The world's best Paralympic athletes, parading down France's most famous boulevard with their prosthetic limbs, mobility chairs and stories of adversity, heading to a grand celebration of their prowess and sports on the Paris square where the French Revolutionaries of 1789 chopped off heads.
-
Qatar's 12-year journey as World Cup host has 1 month to go
The first World Cup in the Middle East is one month away, nearing the conclusion of an often bumpy 12-year journey for Qatar that has transformed the nation.
-
Ronaldo left out of Man United squad for Chelsea match
Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United's squad to face Chelsea, the club said Thursday after the Portugal international walked out of the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham before the final whistle.
Autos
-
Families shocked when battery replacement for electric vehicle tops $20,000
Some electric car owners, especially those with earlier models, have been shocked to find out how much it costs to replace their batteries.
-
BMW investing US$1.7B in S. Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
BMW will invest US$1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional US$700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.