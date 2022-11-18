Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts
Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter.
Freezing temperatures are putting additional pressure on energy networks, grid operator Ukrenergo said.
"You always need to prepare for the worst. We understand that the enemy wants to destroy our power system in general, to cause long outages," Ukrenergo's chief executive Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told Ukrainian state television. "We need to prepare for possible long outages, but at the moment we are introducing schedules that are planned and will do everything to ensure that the outages are not very long."
The capital of Kyiv is already facing a "huge deficit in electricity," Mayor Vitali Klitschko told The Associated Press. Some 1.5 million to 2 million people -- about half of the city's population -- are periodically plunged into darkness as authorities switch electricity from one district to another.
"It's a critical situation," he said.
Klitschko added that Russian President Vladimir Putin's military planners apparently are hoping "to bring us, everyone, to depression," to make people feel unsafe and "to think about, `Maybe we give up."' But it won't work, he said.
"It's wrong, it's (a) wrong vision of Putin," he said. "After every rocket attack, I talk to the people, to simple civilians. They (are) not depressed. They were angry, angry and ready to stay and defend our houses, our families and our future."
Kudrytskyi added that the power situation at critical facilities such as hospitals and schools has been stabilized.
Those facilities were targeted overnight in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where energy equipment was damaged, according to governor Oleh Syniehubov. Eight people including energy crews and police were injured trying to clear up the debris, he said.
Moscow's attacks on Ukraine's energy and power facilities have fueled fears of what the dead of winter will bring. Ukraine's energy infrastructure had again been targeted Thursday, two days after Russia unleashed a nationwide barrage of more than 100 missiles and drones that knocked out power to 10 million people.
Those attacks have also affected neighboring countries like Moldova, where a half-dozen cities across that country experienced temporary blackouts.
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces unleashed the breadth of their arsenal to attack Ukraine's southeast, employing drones, rockets, heavy artillery and warplanes that killed at least six civilians and wounded six others, the president's office said.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, part of which remains under Russian control, artillery pounded 10 towns and villages. The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in the city of Vilniansk on Thursday climbed to 10 people, including three children.
In Nikopol, located across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, 40 Russian missiles damaged several high-rise buildings, homes and a power line.
In the wake of its humiliating retreat from the southern city of Kherson, Moscow intensified its assault on the eastern Donetsk region, where Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday its forces took control of the village of Opytne and repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive to reclaim the settlements of Solodke, Volodymyrivka and Pavlivka.
The city of Bakhmut, a key target of Moscow's attempt to seize the whole region of Donetsk, remains the scene of heavy fighting, the regional governor said.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said Ukrainian troops were pushed back from Yahidne in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv province, and Kuzemivka in the neighboring Luhansk province. Donetsk and Luhansk were among the four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed by Moscow in September, together with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
At the same time, Moscow is fortifying its defenses in the southern region to thwart further Ukrainian advances. Russian troops have built new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, according to a British Ministry of Defense report.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian and international investigators were forging ahead on uncovering suspected war crimes committed by Russian forces during the Kharkiv region's near seven-month occupation. Ukraine's National Police said Friday that its officers had initiated over 3,000 criminal proceedings against Russian troops.
Reports of torture and other atrocities committed by Russian troops have also emerged from the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian officials said they have opened more than 430 war crimes cases and are investigating four alleged torture sites.
Alesha Babenko, a 27-year-old from the village of Kyselivka said he was arrested by the Russians in September and locked in a basement, then beaten daily while bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks.
"I thought I was going to die," he told the AP.
On Friday, Russian officials denounced videos that appeared on social media that purportedly show Ukrainian troops executing Russian soldiers. Russia said the videos were recorded in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, which is almost entirely under Russian control.
"We demand international organizations to condemn this egregious crime, to conduct a thorough investigation of it," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Russia's human rights council said it had sent the videos to the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International and other international organizations.
Earlier this week, the head of the Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said the mission had investigated torture of prisoners on both sides of the conflict.
"We have received credible allegations of summary executions of persons hors de combat and several cases of torture and ill-treatment, reportedly committed by members of the Ukrainian armed forces," Bogner said.
The recapture of Kyselivka after Russia's withdrawal last week has sparked hopes in neighboring Mykolaiv province that they will once again have tap water, which was switched off after the village fell into Russian hands. But Mykolaiv administrator Vitali Kim predicted Friday that could take several weeks.
Hungry and cold, Kherson residents lined up Friday for food from a charity, with many saying they had nothing to eat and had no heat or electricity. Residents were further shaken after a missile struck the fourth floor of an apartment building, reminding them that the Russian occupation may be over but not the danger from Russian missiles.
"There was an explosion ΓÇª it was very scary. We cannot calm down," said Tatiana Kruvorchko, who lived in the building.
Despite the tremendous hardships across Ukraine, one hopeful sign emerged with the news that the first train from Kyiv to Kherson would be departing Friday night. Ukraine's state rail network Ukrzaliznytsia said 200 passengers will travel on the train -- the first in nine months.
Dubbed the "Train to Victory," the train's carriages were painted in eclectic designs by Ukrainian artists and the tickets were sold as part of charity project.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Two Quebec men in court for allegedly hunting wild boars, elk at Parc Omega
Two Quebec men appeared in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom Friday on charges that they broke into a safari animal park and killed three wild boar and one elk.
Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, likely asleep: coroner
Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, a county coroner told a cable news channel.
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Father calls for safety measures after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
The shocking Nov. 1 incident was captured on video – and CTV News has learned it’s not the first time something similar has happened with the same bus company.
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.
Canada
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism in Haitian coup plot will fight charges: lawyer
The lawyer for a Quebec man charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse says his client will fight the charges.
-
Smith fails to back up Indigenous heritage claims after report finds no proof
There was an eruption of laughter amongst First Nations people Friday at an Edmonton hotel when a panel of Chiefs was asked about Alberta's premier claiming to have Indigenous heritage.
-
Two Quebec men in court for allegedly hunting wild boars, elk at Parc Omega
Two Quebec men appeared in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom Friday on charges that they broke into a safari animal park and killed three wild boar and one elk.
-
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
-
Father calls for safety measures after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
The shocking Nov. 1 incident was captured on video – and CTV News has learned it’s not the first time something similar has happened with the same bus company.
-
Canada invites G7 ministers to meeting on tackling disinformation
Canada plans to host a gathering of representatives from the G7 next year to develop new programs and tools to stem the spread of disinformation.
World
-
Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, likely asleep: coroner
Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, a county coroner told a cable news channel.
-
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western N.Y.
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground Friday morning in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area.
-
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
-
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV
Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs.
-
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.
-
New York hasn’t licensed any pot shops, yet they abound
Stores openly selling marijuana can now be found throughout New York City, operated by people who shrugged at licensing requirements.
Politics
-
Trudeau, top PMO staff and ministers to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry next week
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet will be taking the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
-
'No idea too crazy': Cabinet given suite of options before invoking Emergencies Act
Cabinet ministers did not exhaust every option they had to resolve the protests blockading Ottawa streets and border crossings across the country last winter before turning to the Emergencies Act, a federal inquiry heard Friday.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Friday a proposal to establish an innovation hub in Halifax for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Health
-
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
-
Health-care workers logged more hours of overtime in 2021 than in a decade: report
Last year, health-care workers logged more hours in overtime than they had in a decade, according to a new report detailing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Canadian health-care workers.
-
Shortage of isotope used in medical scans is affecting Canadian hospitals
Relief for hospitals using a medical isotope used in scanning for cancers should be coming soon, one expert says, as many diagnostic procedures continue to be rescheduled due to shortages across Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Rogers, Shaw merger will hurt low-income Canadians the most, tribunal hears
An economics professor says the big winners of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would be the telecoms' families and that low-income Canadians would be hit the hardest.
-
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
-
Meteor's brilliant flash over Calgary caught on camera
A Calgary family's backyard camera caught a spectacular sight early Thursday morning.
Entertainment
-
Jurors at rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star deadlocked
Jurors at the rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson said Friday that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial.
-
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating for me'
Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.
-
Robert Clary, last of the 'Hogan's Heroes' stars, dies at 96
Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom 'Hogan's Heroes,' has died. He was 96.
Business
-
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.
-
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
-
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
Lifestyle
-
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
-
Soap-making siblings overcoming disability by creating meaningful employment
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
-
B.C. pilot delivers pizzas by plane at Burning Man
A Vancouver Island man became a festival legend after he delivered a stack of pizzas to festivalgoers attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this summer.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada's incoming board to be selected by committee, not a wider vote
Hockey Canada's independent nomination committee will select eight directors and a new board chair from more than 550 applicants instead of putting candidates up for a wider vote, according to a letter sent to provincial and territorial members.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.
-
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners.
Autos
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.