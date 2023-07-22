Russian special forces kill gunman who broke into private house near Moscow

In this photo taken from video released by the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation on Saturday, July 22, 2023, Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen work near a house where special forces killed a gunman who refused to surrender and fired at them in an elite cottage village in the Istra region, about 45 kilometers, less than 30 miles, west of Moscow, Russia. Russia's National Guard says security forces killed a heavily-armed gunman who broke into a private house in Moscow's suburbs and fired at them, reportedly threatening to march on the Kremlin. (National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation via AP) In this photo taken from video released by the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation on Saturday, July 22, 2023, Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen work near a house where special forces killed a gunman who refused to surrender and fired at them in an elite cottage village in the Istra region, about 45 kilometers, less than 30 miles, west of Moscow, Russia. Russia's National Guard says security forces killed a heavily-armed gunman who broke into a private house in Moscow's suburbs and fired at them, reportedly threatening to march on the Kremlin. (National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social