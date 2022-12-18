Russian shelling targets heart of Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian military forces on Sunday shelled the centre of Kherson, the major city that Russian soldiers retreated from last month in one of Moscow's biggest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.
Three people were wounded in the attacks, said presidential deputy chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
The southern city and its surrounding region have come under frequent attack since the Russian pullback. Regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said Sunday that Russia had carried out 54 attacks with rocket, mortar and tank fire over the previous day, killing three people and wounding six.
Meanwhile, in Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Sunday that one person was killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian shelling of the region, which lies along Ukraine's northern border.
In the latest phase of the war that Russia began nearly 10 months ago, Moscow's forces have been heavily targeting infrastructure serving civilians, such as water and electricity supply lines, compounding Ukrainians' suffering as winter sets in.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the final of the soccer World Cup to decry war.
"This World Cup proved time and again that different countries and different nationalities can decide who is the strongest in fair play but not in the playing with fire -- on the green playing field, not on the red battlefield," Zelenskyy said in an English video statement released hours before the final in Qatar between Argentina and France.
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
'Five-alarm fire': Conservatives to continue focus on cost of living in new year, Scheer says
Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer says Conservative MPs will continue to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and quashing the Liberals' carbon tax in the new year.
Moscow appeals for army recruits to fight in Ukraine through propaganda videos
Moscow has begun a new campaign to encourage Russians to enlist in the armed forces and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin having denied needing more recruits.
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
Iranian authorities arrested one of the country's most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.
How a Marvel Comics artist helped give Newfoundland its own psychedelic superhero
When Marvel Comics artist Danny Bulanadi died last month, fans around the world took to social media to share his illustrations of well-known and well-muscled characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Transformers.
LIVE UPDATES | Argentina vs. France: Live updates on the World Cup final in Qatar
After four weeks, the day has finally arrived. Either Argentina or France will lift the 2022 World Cup trophy on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. CTVNews.ca will follow the final match live.
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
'Our family hasn’t given up': Rally marks six-year anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death at Ontario jail
Friends, family, and supporters of the 30-year-old man who died in custody in an Ontario jail six years ago held a rally in downtown Toronto Saturday night to mark the anniversary of his death.
Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say
Shoplifting has surged to an alarming level across Canada, industry insiders say, with inflation and labour shortages cited as major factors behind the increase.
'A truly great Canadian': Jim Carr mourned at memorial service in Winnipeg
Long-time politician Jim Carr is being remembered as a larger-than-life father who loved his children, a dedicated and tireless public servant, and a 'truly great Canadian.'
Moscow appeals for army recruits to fight in Ukraine through propaganda videos
Moscow has begun a new campaign to encourage Russians to enlist in the armed forces and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin having denied needing more recruits.
Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe
Baran Ramadan Mesko had been hiding with other migrants for weeks in the coastal Algerian city of Oran, awaiting a chance to take a boat across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.
What to watch as Jan. 6 committee wraps up its investigation
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an "attempted coup" that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
Part of haul from 2019 German museum jewelry heist recovered
German authorities said Saturday that they have recovered a significant part of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago.
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
'Unlike any planets found in our solar system:' These two planets are probably made of water, study finds
Two far-off planets are likely made of water, according to research conducted using NASA's Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.
-
James Webb Space Telescope reveals previously unseen newborn stars: study
A study of early images taken with the James Webb Space Telescope has apparently revealed previously obscured newborn stars thousands of light years away from Earth.
Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options
Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, cutting the company's workforce in half, upending the platform's verification system, reinstating previously banned accounts - including those of white nationalists - and suspending journalists who've been covering him.
Rihanna shares first glimpse of child with A$AP Rocky in adorable TikTok video
On Saturday morning, Rihanna posted a video of what appears to be their baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.
Billie Eilish duets 'My Hero' with Dave Grohl in honour of Taylor Hawkins
Billie Eilish brought out Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at her Los Angeles show on Thursday night.
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences.
As politicians played inflation blame game in 2022, what really drove rising prices?
After enjoying decades of a relatively low and stable inflation rate, Canadians spent 2022 grappling with the highest levels of inflation seen in nearly 40 years.
Friendly rivals: with EV tensions in past, Canada poised to compete with biggest ally
With cross-border auto tensions now in the rear-view mirror, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is talking about Canada's next big bilateral challenge: head-to-head economic competition with the United States.
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
'Just be kind to yourself': Canadians find ways to celebrate the holidays amid inflation
Rising inflation rates and an upcoming recession have many Canadians reconsidering their holiday plans and finding new, creative ways to still participate in the festivities.
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
Vikings beat Colts in biggest comeback in NFL history
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division.
Hockey Canada members elect new board of directors, including chair Hugh Fraser
Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members have elected a new board of directors following a vote at the national sport organization's annual winter meeting.
'We have set the bar high': Morocco's miraculous World Cup run ends in defeat
After making history by becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, Morocco lost to Croatia 2-1 on Saturday in the match for third place at Khalifa International Stadium.
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.