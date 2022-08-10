Russian security forces raid home of TV protestor Ovsyannikova: lawyer
Russian state security services on Wednesday searched the house of former state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March denounced the war in Ukraine during a live news bulletin on television, her lawyer said on social media.
Writing on Telegram, Ovsyannikova's lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov said that a criminal case had been opened against her under Russia's law criminalizing the spreading of "fake" information about the Russian army.
Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova rose to prominence when the then editor on Russia's flagship Channel One mounted a protest against the conflict in Ukraine on a nightly news broadcast.
She has since been arrested and fined for her continued opposition to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine several times.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
