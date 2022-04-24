Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
Lt.-Col. Luc-Frederic Gilbert is one of six former commanders of the training mission known as Operation Unifier sanctioned by Russia last week as Moscow added 61 Canadians to the list of those now banned from entering the country.
"I'm really proud of what we accomplished," Gilbert told The Canadian Press in an interview when asked about his inclusion on Russia's list of sanctioned Canadians. "And this is a great measure of effectiveness."
Among the other former Operation Unifier commanders sanctioned were Lt.-Col. Sarah Heer and Lt.-Col. Melanie Lake, who also described the addition of the six senior Canadian officers as a sign of the mission's worth.
Canada first established Operation Unifier in 2015. The move was in direct response to Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and its provision of weapons, ammunition and even troops to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The purpose of the mission, which evolved several times before being suspended ahead of Russia's invasion, was to help Ukraine transform its post-Soviet military into a modern fighting force capable of defending the country.
The federal government says more than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained by Canada before the mission was suspended less than two weeks before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February.
Gilbert was on the ground when the order came down from Ottawa for his 250 troops to pack up and leave Ukraine for Poland prior to Russia's attack. He says while he understands the order to leave, it was nevertheless "a bit weird for us."
"Once we were relocated in Poland, this is where we went: 'That just happened,"' Gilbert recalled. "The feeling is a bit weird for us because this is against our nature. ... We are trained to (fight), we are not supposed to leave in those types of situations."
Canada and its allies said in the leadup to Russia's invasion that they would not deploy troops into Ukraine, fearing such a move would escalate the conflict and lead to an all-out war between Russia and the NATO military alliance. Western countries have instead been providing financial and military support to Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russia.
While planning for the withdrawal of Canadian troops started in November, when Russia first mustered of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border, Gilbert said it wasn't until the end of January that everyone realized the threat was real.
Even then, however, there was uncertainty. Gilbert recalled his last meeting with a Ukrainian military officer before departing the country in mid-February, in which the Ukrainian National Guard commander dismissed the threat of a Russian attack.
"He said: 'We're going to see each other soon because this is not going to happen,"' Gilbert said. "I was at that point convinced that something was going to happen. He was still confident this was not going to really happen. ΓÇª Unfortunately, I was right."
Gilbert and his troops spent about a month in Poland, during which time finished packing in preparation for their eventual return to Canada. They were also put on standby in case they were needed to provide humanitarian or other assistance.
All trainers under Gilbert's command have since returned to Canada, though another group of 150 Canadian Armed Forces members recently headed back to Poland to help some of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled Russia's invasion.
Gilbert himself is now back at Canadian Forces Base Valcartier, where he is in command of 5 Combat Engineer Regiment. However, he is technically still the commander of Operation Unifier, which is on pause but slated to run until March 2025.
Previous Operation Unifier commanders have suggested the Canadian mission helped the Ukrainian military become more nimble by empowering and trusting those further down the chain of command with information and to make decisions.
This has allowed the Ukrainians to defend on multiple fronts and operate in ways that the Russians weren't expecting, including by deploying small teams who have been instrumental in knocking out tanks and other Russian forces.
Gilbert agreed with that assessment, saying while Operation Unifier also provided sniper training and other specialized instructions, "the small unit tactics is the most powerful demonstration" of Canada's contribution.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Polling agencies project Macron to be re-elected in France
French polling agencies are projecting that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race.
Ukraine's military says Russian forces are trying to storm Azovstal plant
Russian forces attempted to storm the Ukrainian-held Azovstal steel plant in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments last week that the complex did not need to be taken.
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Study suggests link between air pollution and COVID infection in young adults
A Swedish study has found that even short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution could play a role in the development of a COVID-19 infection, or testing positive for the disease, in young adults.
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
10 found dead after Japan tour boat with 26 aboard sinks
Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions about why it was allowed to sail.
Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state's drought-stricken 33 counties.
Zelenskyy pushes for more arms; U.S. officials to visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country's capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
Canada
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Canada eyes new measures to protect economy from national security threats
New measures to ensure Canada doesn't export sensitive technology to foreign adversaries are among the changes being eyed by Ottawa to bolster the country's economic security.
-
Despite housing crisis, one in five N.L. government units vacant in northern Labrador
Despite homelessness and overcrowding described as a crisis in Labrador, one in five provincial government-run housing units in the region's Inuit communities are sitting empty and awaiting repairs.
-
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
World
-
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Zelenskyy pushes for more arms; U.S. officials to visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country's capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
-
Ukraine updates: Russians, Ukrainians worship at UAE church
What's happening in Ukraine today: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has discussed the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
-
Israeli FM accuses Hamas of orchestrating Jerusalem violence
Israel's foreign minister on Sunday accused the Hamas militant group of orchestrating recent unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, responding to criticism that Israeli police used heavy-handed tactics to quell the violence.
-
Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state's drought-stricken 33 counties.
-
One dead and at least three hurt in Nebraska wildfires
Wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska contributed to the death of one person and injured at least three firefighters, authorities said Sunday.
Politics
-
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism
Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.
-
Advocates want a feminist spending review as feds insist no social-program cuts
The Liberal government is insisting that the goal of an upcoming federal spending review is not to slash social programs, while gender-equality advocates want to make sure it is done with women and marginalized people in mind.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
More organic poppy seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall of various organic poppy seeds due to a possible salmonella contamination.
-
Study suggests link between air pollution and COVID infection in young adults
A Swedish study has found that even short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution could play a role in the development of a COVID-19 infection, or testing positive for the disease, in young adults.
Sci-Tech
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission to return home from the ISS after week-long delay
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station is slated to complete the final leg of its journey in the next few days, capping off what turned into a longer-than-expected journey after bad weather kept the passengers on the space station for several extra days.
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
-
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach makes Canadian history with 14th win
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach has made history after winning more games than any previous Canadian contestant.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
-
From 'The Rum Diary' to court: A timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently spending their days in a Fairfax, Virginia courthouse. Depp, who testified for three days this week, is suing his ex-wife for US$50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote.
Business
-
Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam's airport due to strike
Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed Saturday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages.
-
Aggressive tone from central banks sends TSX to biggest two-day drop since 2020
Canada's main stock index suffered its worst two-day slump in nearly two years as a more aggressive tone about interest rate hikes from central banks wreaked havoc across North American markets.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $17 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
-
YouTube 'stealth camper' spends night in Langford, B.C. roundabout
For most people, going camping in B.C. means logging on to the BC Parks website in hopes of booking a premium site in a provincial park. Steve Wallis isn't most people.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
Raptors avoid elimination with Game 4 win over 76ers
The Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers 110-102 on Saturday to avoid elimination in their opening-round playoff series.
-
Verstappen and Red Bull embarrass Ferrari at Imola
Formula One champion Max Verstappen dominated Sunday in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, much to the dismay of the sea of red-clad 'tifosi.'
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Keselowski looks to defend Talladega win, save his season
The winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway just might be able to save his season on Sunday by defending last year's victory. But Brad Keselowski isn't banking on a seventh Talladega win.