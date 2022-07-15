Russian President Vladimir Putin reshuffles top officials
Russian President Vladimir Putin reshuffles top officials
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reshuffled his top officials, naming a new head of the state space corporation and giving new broad powers to one of his top ministers.
Putin removed Dmitry Rogozin as the head of state-controlled Roscosmos space agency that oversees the country's space program and includes rocket factories, launch facilities and numerous other assets.
He replaced Rogozin with Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister who was in charge of weapons industries. Borisov's duties were handed over to Denis Manturov, the minister of industry and trade who was also given the rank of a deputy prime minister.
Manturov has held the ministerial job since 2012 and reportedly has Putin's favour, accompanying the Russian president on most foreign and domestic trips.
The reshuffle follows predictions of Borisov's removal from the job that he held for four years amid reported flaws and deficiencies in Russian weapons programs spotlighted by the military action in Ukraine.
Borisov acknowledged some of the shortcomings in recent comments, saying that the military industries should have been more active in developing and producing drones. "I think we were late with the deployment of drones," he said in an interview with state TV.
Borisov's appointment to the important position of Roscosmos chief indicates that he hasn't completely fallen from grace despite the weapons procurement issues.
There was no immediate word on a new job for Rogozin, who had served as Roscosmos chief since 2018 and became known for his blustery anti-West rhetoric.
In the early 2000s, Rogozin led a nationalist party, winning notoriety for his anti-migrant stance, and later served as Moscow's envoy to NATO. In 2011, he was named a deputy prime minister in charge of weapons industries and space, the job he held before Putin named him Roscosmos chief.
Some Russian media speculated that Rogozin still retains Putin's favour and could be given a new senior job to oversee Moscow-controlled territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
MPs holding special meeting to discuss Canada returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Members of Parliament are holding a special summer meeting today, to discuss launching into a study of the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Deadline for Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor to reach definitive agreement on Freedom sale
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
Canada
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
-
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
-
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
-
Airline lost your bag? Here's how to seek compensation
Airlines are legally required to compensate you in the event that your baggage is lost or delayed. CTVNews.ca spoke with an expert on how airline passengers can go about claiming their reimbursement.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
-
2 in hospital after rooftop parking lot in East Vancouver collapses
Two people have been taken to hospital after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
World
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin reshuffles top officials
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reshuffled his top officials, naming a new head of the state space corporation and giving new broad powers to one of his top ministers.
-
Watchdog says U.S. Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found.
-
Heatwave scorches Europe; U.K. issues first red 'extreme heat' warning
Hundreds more people were evacuated from their homes as wildfires blistered land in France, Spain and Portugal on Friday, while officials in Europe issued health warnings for the heatwave in the coming days.
-
Sri Lanka's prime minister becomes interim president
Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in as its interim president Friday until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse forced him from office.
-
China leader Xi visits Xinjiang amid human rights concerns
Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited the northwestern Xinjiang region this week amid concerns over China's detention of a million or more members of primarily Muslim ethnic native minorities.
-
Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion
The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the centre of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who travelled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl's case.
Politics
-
MPs holding special meeting to discuss Canada returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Members of Parliament are holding a special summer meeting today, to discuss launching into a study of the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
-
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Health
-
Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60 per cent in last decade
The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60 per cent in the last decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.
-
U.S. regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
Sci-Tech
-
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
-
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a is a unique coming-of-age story, but lacks soul
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' and 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.'
-
Pat John, who played Jesse on 'The Beachcombers,’ dead at 69
Actor Pat John, known for the classic Canadian comedy-drama series "The Beachcombers," has died, according to one of his co-stars.
-
Julianne Moore to lead Venice Film Festival jury this fall
Julianne Moore has been selected to serve as president of the main competition jury for the Venice International Film Festival this year, festival director Alberto Barbera announced Friday.
Business
-
June home sales down 24 per cent from last year, 6 per cent since May: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales across the country fell again in June, but the decreases are smaller than those seen in previous months.
-
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 1.6 per cent in May at $81.1 billion
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in May to $81.1 billion, boosted by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies group.
-
China's economy shrinks 2.6 per cent during virus shutdowns
China's economy contracted in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter after Shanghai and other cities shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a "stable recovery" is under way after businesses reopened.
Lifestyle
-
Wordle is being turned into a board game
Hasbro is partnering with the New York Times to create 'Wordle: The Party Game,' a new board game the companies say 'delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way.'
-
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
Sports
-
Sports court upholds soccer bans on Russian teams
Russia remains barred from Europe's leading soccer competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national soccer federation and four clubs on Friday.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
Autos
-
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
-
Tesla's head of AI, an ardent supporter of 'full self driving,' has exited the company
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, announced Wednesday he's leaving the company only months before its anticipated release of its long-delayed 'full self-driving' software to 1 million people. Tesla's driver-assist features made significant advances in his tenure, but also have drawn increased scrutiny from regulators over their safety record.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.