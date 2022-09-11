Russian presence risking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security: France

PARIS -

The occupation by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is the reason why its security is compromised, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sunday, the French presidency said.

The Elysee said in a statement that Macron had asked Putin to withdraw heavy and light weapons from the plant and that Moscow should abide by the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) recommendations to ensure security at the site.

"The president will remain in contact with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy as well as the director general of the IAEA and will speak again in the coming days with President Putin so that an accord to guarantee security at the power plant can be found," the Elysee said.

