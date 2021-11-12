Advertisement
Russian planes intercepted by Belgian jets over North Sea: Netherlands
Published Friday, November 12, 2021 11:31AM EST Last Updated Friday, November 12, 2021 11:34AM EST
In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2005 file photo, a supersonic Tu-160 strategic bomber with Russian President Vladimir Putin aboard flies above an airfield near the northern city of Murmansk. (Alexei Panov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Share:
AMSTERDAM -- Two Russian strategic bombers were intercepted by Belgian F-16 fighter planes after entering NATO airspace over the North Sea on Friday, the Dutch Defence Ministry said.
The planes, identified by the ministry as Tu-160 "Blackjack" supersonic bombers, were then escorted further by the British Air Force.
"Russian military aircraft occasionally enter NATO airspace without identifying themselves," the statement said. "The fighter jets followed the Russians until the British Royal Air Force took over the escort."
NATO planes are scrambled from either the Netherlands or Belgium when an aircraft flies near or into Dutch airspace without making radio contact, it said.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)