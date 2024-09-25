World

    • Russian parliament passes first reading of an adoption ban for countries allowing gender transition

    In this photo released by The State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament Press Service, a view of a session of the State Duma, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (The State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament Press Service via AP) In this photo released by The State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament Press Service, a view of a session of the State Duma, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (The State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament Press Service via AP)
    Share
    MOSCOW, Russia -

    The lower house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday gave overwhelming approval to the first reading of a proposed law to prohibit the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legal.

    The measure, which would need to pass two more readings in the Duma before being sent to the upper house and then to Russian President Vladimir Putin, follows a series of other laws and rulings that clamp down on sexual minorities.

    Putin and other top officials in recent years have increasingly called for observing so-called “traditional values” as a counter to Western liberalism characterized as degenerate.

    Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the bill is aimed at “protecting childhood and traditional values” and would affect citizens of dozens of countries.

    “It is necessary to protect our children from the dangers they may face in adoption or guardianship by citizens of foreign countries where gender reassignment is permitted,” he said.

    “The issue is not that Russia’s moral compass and moral foundations aim to protect traditional values, and understanding of marriage as the union of man and woman, but it’s the direct protection of a child’s life,” said parliament deputy speaker Irina Yarovaya.

    Russia's Supreme Court last year outlawed the LGBTQ2S+ movement as extremist. In 2022, Putin signed a law prohibiting the distribution of LGBTQ2S+ information to people of all ages, expanding a ban issued in 2013 on disseminating the material to minors.

    The Duma on Wednesday also was to consider draft bills that would outlaw spreading information about voluntarily choosing not to have children.

    As Russia's population declines, Putin has made statements advocating large families and last year urged women to have as many as eight children.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor

      A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.

    • 'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash

      OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News