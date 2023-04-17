Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, right, is escorted to a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP) Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, right, is escorted to a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP)

A top Kremlin foe was convicted Monday on charges of treason and denigrating the Russian military and sentenced him to 25 years in prison after a trial that marked the latest move in a relentless crackdown on the opposition amid the fighting in Ukraine.

