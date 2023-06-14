Russian missile strike in Ukraine's south, shelling in east kill at least 6 people
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa overnight and shelling destroyed homes in the eastern Donetsk region early Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring more than a dozen others, regional officials said.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said Russian forces have stepped up aerial strikes in their more than 15-month war against Ukraine, just as the country's troops have reported limited gains in an early counteroffensive.
In the east, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that at least three people died after shelling destroyed seven homes and damaged dozens more in the cities of Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka.
In Odessa, three employees of a food warehouse were killed and seven others injured in a strike that damaged homes, a warehouse, shops and cafes downtown, the regional administration said on Facebook. Another six people -- guards and residents of a neighbouring house -- were injured.
Searchers were looking for possible survivors under the rubble, it said.
The attack on the port city, launched from the Black Sea, involved four Kalibr cruise missiles, three of which were intercepted by air defences, the administration said.
Andriy Kovalov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's General Staff, said Russian forces have increased missile and aerial strikes on Ukraine.
In a briefing, he said strikes on the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kirovohrad regions, in addition to the Odessa region, involved Kh-22 cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iranian-made Shahed drones. Nine were intercepted.
Kovalov said Ukrainian forces made advances on several fronts of the roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, and fighting was continuing in or near at least two settlements in the eastern Donetsk region. Russia has occupied and controls nearly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.
Britain's Ministry of Defense, which has regularly issued updates on the conflict, wrote on Twitter that southern Ukraine "has often been more permissible for Russian air operations" compared with other parts of the front.
Separately, the mayor of the central city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, said the death toll from a Russian strike a day earlier that hit an apartment building had risen to 12.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century
As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.
Fact check: Trump makes numerous false claims in speech after court appearance
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made numerous false and misleading claims in a speech he delivered Tuesday night following his afternoon arraignment in Miami. Here is a fact check of some of the things he said in the Tuesday night address from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Putin mixes threats of new offensive in Ukraine with offers of peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday alternated threats of a new Russian offensive to grab more Ukrainian land with statements about the Kremlin's readiness for peace talks.
Risk of dying of breast cancer within 5 years has dropped from 15 per cent in the 1990s to five per cent: study
The risk of dying from breast cancer has fallen dramatically since the 1990s, according to a new study, which found that most women diagnosed with early breast cancer now go on to survive the disease long-term.
Government sought out 'impartial' military college review board members
The majority of the board tasked with reviewing Canada's military colleges will be people who have not attended one of the schools and have not publicly expressed a strong opinion on their future, according to a recruitment posting.
Chief justice 'not comfortable' with lack of transparency over judicial complaints
Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.
5 things to know for Wednesday, June 13, 2023
Wildfires take a deadly toll on wildlife, former U.S. President Donald Trump pleads not guilty then comes out swinging, and the makers of the Instant Pot file for bankruptcy.
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle Wednesday. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote on the proposal -- including controversial amendments on facial recognition -- as it heads toward passage.
Canada
-
All wildfires in Nova Scotia under control more than 2 weeks after they started
All of Nova Scotia's wildfires are now under control, more than two weeks after an unprecedented string of fires broke out in the southwestern corner of the province and in the Halifax area.
-
B.C. eyes reopening date for Vancouver Island highway closed by wildfire
The province is hoping to partially reopen Highway 4 on Vancouver Island in late June, more than two weeks after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire first shut it down.
-
Former B.C. medical health officer sentenced to 5 years for child sex assault in Alberta
A judge has sentenced a former medical health officer to 5-1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young child in northern Alberta.
-
Government sought out 'impartial' military college review board members
The majority of the board tasked with reviewing Canada's military colleges will be people who have not attended one of the schools and have not publicly expressed a strong opinion on their future, according to a recruitment posting.
-
Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century
As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.
-
Yukon territory commemorates 125-year anniversary
Yukon marks a significant milestone today, as it commemorates 125 years since becoming a territory of Canada.
World
-
Silvio Berlusconi's polarizing force in Italy remains strong as his funeral is held in Milan
Silvio Berlusconi's legacy -- positive or negative -- was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan's Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday.
-
18-year-old trainee accused of shooting 3 soldiers at firing range on Japanese army base, killing 2
An 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range on a Japanese army base Wednesday, killing two of them, officials said.
-
Erdogan says no change in Turkiye's stance on Sweden's NATO membership
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that NATO should not bet on his country approving Sweden's application to join the Western military alliance before a July summit because the Nordic nation has not fully addressed his security concerns.
-
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, police say
A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship victory was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong and left 10 people wounded, including one of two suspected shooters, police said Tuesday.
-
Death toll from Kenya cult tied to pastor surpasses 300, with more exhumations planned
The number of people who died after a Kenyan pastor ordered his followers to starve to death in order to meet Jesus has surpassed 300, authorities said Tuesday, and the death toll is expected to rise as more exhumations are planned.
-
Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon Volcano
Truckloads of villagers on Tuesday fled Philippine communities close to the erupting Mayon Volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and fearful of sporadic blasts of ash.
Politics
-
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
-
Chief justice 'not comfortable' with lack of transparency over judicial complaints
Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.
-
As Canada's chief justice warns of 'consequences' of court vacancies, PM talks 'quality' of picks
As Canada's chief justice sounds fresh alarms over the 'serious consequences' judicial vacancies are having on this country's justice system, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is working on appointing 'quality' judges.
Health
-
Risk of dying of breast cancer within 5 years has dropped from 15 per cent in the 1990s to five per cent: study
The risk of dying from breast cancer has fallen dramatically since the 1990s, according to a new study, which found that most women diagnosed with early breast cancer now go on to survive the disease long-term.
-
Health Canada recalls AI Kanater brand tahini due to salmonella contamination
Health Canada has issued a recall for AI Kanater brand tahini after salmonella contamination was detected by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
Obesity changes the brain, with 'no sign of reversibility,' expert says
Obesity may damage the brain's ability to recognize the sensation of fullness and be satisfied after eating fats and sugars, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle Wednesday. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote on the proposal -- including controversial amendments on facial recognition -- as it heads toward passage.
-
Amazon says AWS is operating normally after outage that left publishers unable to operate web sites
Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
Entertainment
-
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, reports say
Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a 'cease-and-desist' letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.
-
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's sentencing on Megan Thee Stallion shooting delayed to August
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's sentencing for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion was delayed on Tuesday.
-
Tsuut’ina Police Service announces new warrants for Nathan Chasing Horse
Police at the Tsuut’ina Nation have put forward warrants for new charges against former "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse.
Business
-
Stock market today: Global stocks, Wall Street futures mixed after U.S. inflation cools
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures were mixed Wednesday after a cooler reading on U.S. inflation buoyed hopes the Federal Reserve will postpone a possible interest rate hike.
-
Fox News shouldn't air in Canada despite Tucker Carlson ouster, LGBTQ2S+ group argues
An advocacy group that wants the CRTC to ban Fox News says the network's 'abusive content' extends beyond its divisive personalities such as recently fired host Tucker Carlson.
-
Canadian-founded Instant Brands, makers of Instant Pot and Pyrex, files for bankruptcy
Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex kitchenware and the Instant Pot, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying it had too much debt to withstand rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.
Lifestyle
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
-
Putting guru from London, Ont. helped Nick Taylor win the RBC Canadian Open
The roar could be heard from coast to coast. Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
Sports
-
'He'll never cease to amaze': Jamal Murray's high school coach says his basketball skills stood out from a young age
Tolly Henderson has coached lots of kids over the years at his Kitchener, Ont. high school, but he says Jamal Murray’s basketball skills and dedication to the sport stood out from a young age.
-
One-on-one with Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
-
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.
Autos
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.
-
Japan's Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan's top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.