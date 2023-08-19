Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden

Firefighters walk next to the Taras Shevchenko Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theatre damaged by a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Firefighters walk next to the Taras Shevchenko Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theatre damaged by a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social