5 things to know for Friday, April 28, 2023

The Liberal’s Online Streaming Act passed the Senate and will become law, RCMP have released details about the James Smith Cree Nation mass murders, and what happened on day 9 of the PSAC strike.

  • Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 17 people

    Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 17 people, most of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the centre of the country, officials said. Three children were among the dead.

    The body of a woman that died after a Russian attack at a residential area lies on a bed surrounded by debris in Uman, central Ukraine, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  • Trump, in New Hampshire speech, turns focus to Biden rematch

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump turned his attention to the general election on Thursday, using his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own re-election bid to boast of his poll numbers and suggest that he has no need to debate his Republican rivals.

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

  • Sudanese crowd at borders to escape amid shaky truce

    Sudanese families were massing Wednesday at a border crossing with Egypt and at a port city on the Red Sea, desperately trying to escape their country's violence and sometimes waiting for days with little food or shelter, witnesses said.

  • Pope to visit Hungary amid diverging views on war, migrants

    The spiritual priorities of Pope Francis will be on display during a trip this week to Hungary, where the populist government will seek to downplay its diverging views on matters like immigration and minority rights while focusing instead on points where it aligns with the pontiff.

