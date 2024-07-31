World

    • Russian military begins 3rd round of drills to train troops in tactical nuclear weapons

    In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 2, 2024, Russian troops load an Iskander missile onto a mobile launcher during drills at an undisclosed location in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 2, 2024, Russian troops load an Iskander missile onto a mobile launcher during drills at an undisclosed location in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
    Share
    MOSCOW, Russia -

    The Russian military on Wednesday began a third round of drills with tactical nuclear weapons, part of the Kremlin's messaging intended to force the West to limit its support for Ukraine.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said the drills will feature units of the central and southern military districts armed with Iskander short-range missiles. They will practice receiving nuclear weapons from storage and deploying them to designated launch areas. The maneuvers will also include air force units that will arm their warplanes with nuclear weapons and perform patrol flights.

    The ministry said the drills are intended to maintain troops' readiness for combat missions.

    Tactical nuclear weapons include bombs, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery munitions and are meant for use on a battlefield. They are typically far less powerful than strategic weapons — massive warheads that arm intercontinental ballistic missiles and are intended to obliterate entire cities.

    The previous two rounds of the maneuvers were held in May and June. The drills in June were conducted jointly with the armed forces of Russia's ally Belarus.

    Last year, Russia moved some of its tactical nuclear weapons into neighboring Belarus, which also borders Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has relied on close ties with Russia and provided his country as a staging ground for sending troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his officials have repeatedly reminded the West about the country’s nuclear might in a bid to discourage NATO allies from ramping up their support for Kyiv.

    The Kremlin has described the drills with tactical nuclear weapons as part of Moscow's response to statements by NATO allies encouraging strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons and the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine.

    Amid recent battlefield gains in Ukraine, Putin has emphasized that Russia doesn’t need nuclear weapons to achieve his goals. But he also reaffirmed that they can be used in the case of a threat to Russia's territorial integrity in line with the country's nuclear doctrine.

    Russian hawks have urged the Kremlin to change the doctrine to lower the threshold for using nuclear weapons, and Putin said the document could be modified to take into account the evolving global situation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]