    • Russian man who arrived on Los Angeles flight without passport or ticket charged with federal crime

    FILE - Christmas decorations are seen at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. A Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles in November without a passport or ticket told U.S. authorities he didn't remember how he got through security in Europe, according to a federal complaint filed by the FBI. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) FILE - Christmas decorations are seen at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. A Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles in November without a passport or ticket told U.S. authorities he didn't remember how he got through security in Europe, according to a federal complaint filed by the FBI. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
    LOS ANGELES -

    A Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles in November without a passport or ticket told U.S. authorities he didn't remember how he got through security in Europe, according to a federal complaint filed by the FBI.

    Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 4 via Scandinavian Airlines flight 931 from Copenhagen. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer could not find Ochigava on the flight manifest or any other incoming international flights, according to the complaint filed Nov. 6 in Los Angeles federal court.

    He was charged with being a stowaway on an aircraft and pleaded not guilty in a Dec. 5 arraignment. A trial was scheduled for Dec. 26. A federal public defender representing Ochigava, who remained in custody Tuesday, didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

    The flight crew told investigators that during the flight's departure, Ochigava was in a seat that was supposed to be unoccupied. After departure, he kept wandering around the plane, switching seats and trying to talk to other passengers, who ignored him, according to the complaint.

    He also ate "two meals during each meal service, and at one point attempted to eat the chocolate that belonged to members of the cabin crew," the complaint says.

    Ochigava didn't have a passport or visa to enter the United States, officials said. Customs and Border Protection officers searched his bag and found what "appeared to be Russian identification cards and an Israeli identification card," federal officials said in court documents. They also found in his phone a photograph that partially showed a passport containing his name, date of birth, and a passport number but not his photograph, they said.

    Ochigava "gave false and misleading information about his travel to the United States, including initially telling CBP that he left his U.S. passport on the airplane," the complaint says.

    Scandinavian Airlines did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

    Ochigava told FBI agents that he has a doctorate in economics and marketing and that he had last worked as an economist in Russia.

    "Ochigava claimed he had not been sleeping for three days and did not understand what was going on," the complaint said.

    He told officials he might have had a plane ticket to come to the United States, but he was not sure. He also said he didn't remember how he got through security in Copenhagen and wouldn't explain what he was doing in the Scandinavian city, according to the complaint.

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

      Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

      Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

      One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.

      Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

