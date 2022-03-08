LVIV, UKRAINE -- As the losses mount on both sides of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts suggest that the Ukrainian military is putting up a bigger fight than the Russian military anticipated.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces killed Russian Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, the second Russian general to die in battle in a week.

Meanwhile, footage appears to show Russian fighters surrendering, and angry mothers arguing with Siberian officials that their sons are cannon fodder.

“They are facing significantly more resistance from the Ukrainians than they expected and encountering serious military shortcomings,” said U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines.

Still, some think Ukraine needs to compromise with Russia.

“Someone's going to have to look at [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] in the eye and say: ‘Do you really want to kill more Ukrainians? Is it worth it or can we get along in a different way with these terrible people?’” Ret. Maj. Michael Boire with the Royal Military College of Canada told CTV National News.