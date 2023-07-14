Russian lawmakers pass a bill outlawing gender-affirming procedures to protect 'traditional values'

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Business Russia organization at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 26, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Business Russia organization at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 26, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social