Russian journalist sells Nobel Peace Prize for Ukrainian children

Prince William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.

