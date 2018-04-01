Russian diplomats return home after expulsion from U.S. in spy dispute
A plane carrying Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave the U.S. is parked after landing at Vnukovo 2 government airport outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 8:06AM EDT
MOSCOW -- The Russian diplomats who were expelled from the United States and their families have returned to Moscow.
Russian news agencies say they returned on two flights that landed Sunday at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport. One carried diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington; aboard the other were diplomats from the New York consulate and Russia's United Nations mission.
The United States last week ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, part of a widespread expulsion of diplomats by Britain and some of its allies in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.
Britain alleges Russian involvement in the March 4 nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. Moscow adamantly denies that and has ordered tit-for-tat expulsions of Western diplomats.
