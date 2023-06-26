Russian defence minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
After Russia's most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
Also unclear were the impact on the 16-month-old invasion -- and the future of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faced the most serious challenge to his authority in more than 20 years of rule.
A feud between Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russia's top military brass amid the fighting in Ukraine erupted into a mutiny that saw fighters from the mercenary group leave the front in Ukraine to seize a south Russian city and march seemingly unopposed on the capital, before turning around after less than 24 hours on Saturday.
The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers. Yet on Monday, Russian media reported that a criminal probe against Prigozhin continued, and his whereabouts were unknown.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the rebellion that demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine Monday in a video aimed at projecting a sense of order, as Russian media speculated that he and other top military leaders have lost Putin's confidence and could be replaced.
Shoigu was shown in video released by the Defense Ministry flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at a military headquarters in Ukraine. The video was widely shown on Russian media, including state-controlled television. It was unclear when it was filmed.
General Staff chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov, also a main target of Prigozhin's ire, has not appeared in public.
It was unclear what would ultimately happen to Prigozhin and his forces under the deal with the Kremlin brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
The state RIA Novosti news agency cited unnamed sources in the Prosecutor General's office as saying that the criminal case against Prigozhin hasn't been closed, despite earlier Kremlin statements. The Interfax news agency carried a similar report.
Should the case continue, Prigozhin's presence in Belarus -- a staunch Kremlin ally -- would offer little protection against arrest and extradition.
Prigozhin appeared nonchalant in some of the last footage taken during the rebellion. As Wagner's convoy drove out of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don after its brief occupation on Saturday, led by Prigozhin in an SUV, someone asked how he viewed the result of his revolt, according to a video posted later on Russian social media.
"It's normal, we have cheered everyone up," the mercenary chief responded.
Before starting the revolt, Prigozhin had blasted Shoigu and army chief Gerasimov with expletive-ridden insults for months, attacking them for failing to provide his troops with enough ammunition during the fight for the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, the war's longest and bloodiest battle.
Prigozhin's rift with the top military brass dates back years further, to the Russian military intervention in Syria, where Wagner Group was also active.
Putin stood back from the rift, and Shoigu and Gerasimov remained mum, possibly reflecting uncertainty about Putin's support. Observers said that by failing to end the feud, Putin had encouraged Prigozhin to dramatically up the stakes.
Alex Younger, former head of Britain's MI6 intelligence agency, said it appeared that "neither side was in control" during the rebellion.
He told the BBC that Prigozhin "didn't have a plan, he didn't have enough people" to succeed, while Putin looked indecisive, first vowing to crush the rebels then striking a deal.
"Everyone comes out of this weaker," Younger said.
Russian media and commentators speculated that Putin could replace Shoigu, but noted that Putin, who avoids making decisions under pressure, would likely wait before announcing a shakeup.
Some analysts saw Prigozhin's revolt as a desperate move to save Wagner from being dismantled after an order that all private military companies sign contracts with Russia's Defense Ministry by July 1.
Russian political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya said Prigozhin's mutiny "wasn't a bid for power or an attempt to overtake the Kremlin," but a desperate move amid his escalating rift with Russia's military leadership.
"Prigozhin was forced out of Ukraine and found himself unable to sustain Wagner the way he did before, while the state machinery was turning against him," she wrote in a commentary om Twitter. "To top it off, Putin was ignoring him and publicly supporting his most dangerous adversaries."
Stanovaya said that while Prigozhin could get out of crisis alive, he doesn't have a political future in Russia under Putin.
The U.S. had intelligence that Prigozhin had been building up his forces near the border with Russia for some time, suggesting the revolt was planned in advance. That conflicts with Prigozhin's claim that his rebellion was a response to an attack on his field camps in Ukraine on Friday by the Russian military, which he said killed a large number of his men. The Defense Ministry denied attacking the camps.
Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the defence affairs committee in the lower house of Russia's parliament, said lawmakers were set to consider a bill that would regulate the activities of private military companies.
In remarks published Sunday, Kartapolov said it makes sense to continue use Wagner troops, calling the company "the most capable unit in Russia."
He noted that it's unclear whether the Wagner Group would remain as a single company or what it would be called, saying some Wagner troops could be offered contracts with the Defense Ministry.
It was not yet clear what the fissures opened by the 24-hour rebellion would mean for the war in Ukraine, where Western officials say Russia's troops suffer low morale.
But it resulted in some of the best forces fighting for Russia being pulled from the battlefield: the Wagner troops, who had shown their effectiveness in scoring the Kremlin's only land victory in months, in Bakhmut, and Chechen soldiers sent to stop them on the approach to Moscow.
The U.K. Ministry of Defense said Ukraine had "gained impetus" in its push around Bakhmut, making progress north and south of the town.
"There has been little evidence that Russia maintains any significant ground forces operational level reserves which could be used to reinforce against the multiple threats it is now facing in widely separated sectors," it said in a daily assessment of the war.
U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of several of Ukraine's European allies discussed events in Russia over the weekend, but Western officials have been muted in their public comments.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg "the events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter."
Speaking in Vilnius, Lithuania, he said the crisis was "yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, speaking to reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, said the revolt showed that the war is "cracking Russia's political system."
"The monster that Putin created with Wagner, the monster is biting him now," Borrell said. "The monster is acting against his creator."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian defence minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
After Russia's most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Montreal has poorest air quality in the world due to wildfire smoke
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
Celebration and protest erupts during Canada's largest Pride parade in Toronto
Bubbles filled the sky and cheers rang through the streets of Toronto on Sunday as thousands of colourfully-clad revelers at Canada's largest Pride parade voiced their support for a community facing rising levels of hate and intolerance.
Sweden's NATO membership bid on the agenda as Trudeau, Nordic leaders meet in Iceland
Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance will be discussed today at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Iceland, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The aftermath of a Russian mercenary chief's armed rebellion, Shopify takes on the CRA and who should pay for the Titan sub search?
'Any story you imagine': Inside the Toronto-based charity helping new LGBTQ2S+ refugees and newcomers
In 2009, Karlene Williams-Clarke came to Canada in search of a safer, more authentic life, helped by The 519, a Toronto-based charity for LGBTQ2S+ refugees and newcomers. Now, she’s part of the team, helping to settle refugees at a time when the LGBTQ2S+ community is fighting against a resurgence in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate across the globe.
Rising number of wildfires trigger poor air quality warnings in Ontario, Quebec
Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.
Canada
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
-
Celebration and protest erupts during Canada's largest Pride parade in Toronto
Bubbles filled the sky and cheers rang through the streets of Toronto on Sunday as thousands of colourfully-clad revelers at Canada's largest Pride parade voiced their support for a community facing rising levels of hate and intolerance.
-
'Any story you imagine': Inside the Toronto-based charity helping new LGBTQ2S+ refugees and newcomers
In 2009, Karlene Williams-Clarke came to Canada in search of a safer, more authentic life, helped by The 519, a Toronto-based charity for LGBTQ2S+ refugees and newcomers. Now, she’s part of the team, helping to settle refugees at a time when the LGBTQ2S+ community is fighting against a resurgence in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate across the globe.
-
Sikh community rallies at Indian consulate in Vancouver, decrying gurdwara shooting as foreign interference
Protesters in Vancouver say many Sikh community members firmly believe the shooting death of a British Columbia temple president was linked to foreign interference.
-
Ideology underpinning conversion therapy has foothold despite ban: LGBTQ2S+ advocates
Despite a federal ban on conversion therapy being in place for more than a year, advocates fear the broader ideologies underpinning the practice continue to have a strong foothold in Canada.
World
-
H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores
Hundreds of retail workers on Monday walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group, extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season.
-
Fukushima nuclear plant operator says equipment to release treated wastewater into sea is complete
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said it installed the last piece of an undersea tunnel dug to release the water offshore, completing the construction of the necessary equipment that began last August.
-
Russian defence minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
After Russia's most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
-
What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what does it mean for Muslims?
Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week's Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, as one of the world's largest religious gatherings returns to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions.
-
Australia's High Court dismisses Russia's bid for injunction to halt its embassy's eviction
Australia's highest court on Monday dismissed Russia's request for an injunction that would have halted the eviction of its embassy from a site in the capital, Canberra. A man who had been occupying the block in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after.
-
Prince William launches 5-year project to end long-term homelessness in the U.K.
Prince William is launching a five-year project to end long-term homelessness in the United Kingdom, saying he wants to make sure that instances of people being left without a roof over their heads are 'rare, brief and unrepeated.'
Politics
-
Sweden's NATO membership bid on the agenda as Trudeau, Nordic leaders meet in Iceland
Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance will be discussed today at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Iceland, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.
-
Arctic and global security top agenda as Trudeau meets Nordic leaders in Iceland
Arctic security and Russia's invasion in Ukraine were top of mind as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Iceland Sunday for a two-day summit with Nordic leaders.
-
Ottawa says it's monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion
Canada pledged to keep a close eye on tensions in Russia on Saturday as armed rebel mercenaries marched on Moscow before their commander said they were halting their advance.
Health
-
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
-
Advocates urge collection of race-based data via health cards to address inequities
All Canadian jurisdictions should routinely collect data on racial and Indigenous identity to help address inequities in health care, and the best way to do that is during the health card application or renewal process, a group of experts says.
-
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
BET Awards delivering party-like celebration of 50 years of hip-hop and its many styles
A masked Lil Uzi Vert opened the 2023 BET Awards on a platform suspended from the ceiling and jumped into a pyrotechnic-filled kickoff performance before the show quickly turned into a celebration of hip-hop's early years.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco
Thousands of effusive marchers danced to club music in New York City streets Sunday as bubbles and confetti rained down, and fellow revelers from Toronto to San Francisco cheered through Pride Month's grand crescendo.
Business
-
Mining companies betting on autonomous technology to make dangerous jobs safer
Forget about the canary in the coal mine -- experts say the day is coming when there won't even be a need for a human. Mining companies are already employing everything from driverless haul trucks to remote-controlled and robotic drilling machines to remove human labour from some of their most hazardous operations.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Here are five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week.
-
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
Lifestyle
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
-
Cat makes 3-day journey from Manitoba; ends up at northern Ont. garden centre
A cat, ‘Toby,’ was found in between two pallets while the forklift was unloading a shipment from Manitoba.
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: report
A new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
Sports
-
Springer's homer moves him up in record book and leads Blue Jays past Athletics 12-1
George Springer hit his 11th home run of the season and had a sacrifice fly to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Oakland Athletics 12-1 on Sunday.
-
Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labour deal with Canada Soccer is imminent
Canada captain Christine Sinclair says she's confident the Canadian women's national team will come to a last-minute pay agreement with its federation before the players depart for the Women's World Cup.
-
Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth US$11.6 million
Jordan Staal is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a four-year contract worth US$11.6 million.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.