Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV
Published Tuesday, March 15, 2022 12:36PM EDT
LONDON -- A Russian court fined a woman 30,000 roubles (US$280) on Tuesday after finding her guilty of flouting protest legislation when she interrupted a live news bulletin on state TV and denounced the war in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.
Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, held up a sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One on Monday night and shouted slogans condemning Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
(US$1 = 107.2500 roubles)
(Reporting by Reuters)
