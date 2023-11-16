World

    • Russian court convicts a woman for protesting the war in Ukraine in latest crackdown on free speech

    Sasha Skochilenko, a 33 year-old artist and musician shows a heart behind bars in the court room as she waits for a hearing in the Vasileostrovsky district court in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Sasha Skochilenko, a 33 year-old artist and musician shows a heart behind bars in the court room as she waits for a hearing in the Vasileostrovsky district court in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    TALLINN, Estonia -

    A Russian court on Thursday convicted an artist and musician for replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans and sentenced her to seven years in prison, Russian media reported.

    Sasha Skochilenko, 33, has been held in her home city of St. Petersburg since April 2022 on charges of spreading false information about the military.

    She was arrested a month after Russia adopted a law effectively criminalizing any public expression about the war in Ukraine that deviates from the Kremlin's official line. The legislation has been used in a widespread crackdown on opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, with many receiving lengthy prison terms.

