Russian businessman guilty in hacking, insider trade scheme

This image provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, shows a Russian passport of Vladislav Klyushin, part of the government evidence entered into the record as exhibits in Klyushin's trial. Klyushin, a wealthy Russian businessman and associates made tens of millions of dollars by cheating the stock market in an elaborate scheme that involved hacking into U.S. computer networks to steal insider information about companies such as Microsoft and Tesla, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday, Jan. 30, 2021. Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company with ties to the upper levels of the Russian government, is standing in trial in a Boston federal court nearly two years after he was arrested after landing in Switzerland on a private jet for a skiing trip. ( U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP) This image provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, shows a Russian passport of Vladislav Klyushin, part of the government evidence entered into the record as exhibits in Klyushin's trial. Klyushin, a wealthy Russian businessman and associates made tens of millions of dollars by cheating the stock market in an elaborate scheme that involved hacking into U.S. computer networks to steal insider information about companies such as Microsoft and Tesla, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday, Jan. 30, 2021. Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company with ties to the upper levels of the Russian government, is standing in trial in a Boston federal court nearly two years after he was arrested after landing in Switzerland on a private jet for a skiing trip. ( U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social